U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 16

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 16 in the suits below:

In Peter Gakuba against Carla Tolbert, Kimberly Birch, Mathew Swels, Michele Morgan, Peny George, Robert Jefrys, Sarah Robertson, Siera Lane and Travis Bayler:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Peter Gakuba. (attachments: # 1 Appendix, # 2 Envelope)(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Peter Gakuba. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Peter Gakuba. (jaj)'

'Motion For Stay And Abeyance By Peter Gakuba. (jaj)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (jaj)'

'Notice Of Case Assignment/Reassignment: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, This Case Will Remain With The Assigned Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel. This Notice Does Not Alter Any Prior Referrals Of Motions Or Matters Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Sec. 636(b)(1-3). (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-277-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case.signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 3/16/2020. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00277-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Randal David Due against Bradley T. Gros, Brian, Denise M. Lucks, F. A. Goset, John Doe, John M. Gerard, Joseph F. Batailon, Ken Hyle, Laurie Smith Camp, Mathew R. Hofman, Michael Carvajal, Richard G. Koph, Robert T. Dawson, Thomas D. Thalken and Warden Werlich:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Randall David Due.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Randall David Due. (jaj)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 3/16/2020. Consent Due By 4/6/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00279-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Tyrone Gil against Dr. Larson, John Doe and Warden Sulivan:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 19-1101-smy. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 3/16/2020. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against John Doe, Dr. Larson, Warden Sullivan, Filed By Tyrone Gill. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1, # 2 Exhibit 2)(tjk)'

'Order: On 3/16/2020, This Case Was Severed From Gill V. Siddiqui, Et Al, Sdil Case No. 19-cv-1101-smy. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $400.00 Filing Fee In This Case ($350.00 If He Is Granted Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis). Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until April 20, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, He Should Also Send The $400.00 Filing Fee, Or A Motion And Affidavit For Leave To Proceed To In Forma Pauperis (along With The Required Certification And Trust Fund Statement). After The Fee Status Is Resolved, The Court Will Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. (action Due By 4/20/2020). Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 3/16/2020. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00280-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Justin Nojan Sulivan against B. True, Counter Terorism Unit, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Oficer Clarke and Oficer Payne: 'Magistrate Judge's Notice Of Availability To Exercise Jurisdiction Issued. (akh) [transferred From Indiana Southern On 3/18/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00288-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Nicholas M. Nelson against C. Broks, C. Liton and T. Cok:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Nicholas M. Nelson.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Nicholas M. Nelson. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Nicholas M. Nelson. (jsm2)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (jsm2)'

'Notice Of Case Assignment/Reassignment: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, This Case Will Remain With The Assigned District Judge Phil P. Gilbert. This Notice Does Not Alter Any Prior Referrals Of Motions Or Matters Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Sec. 636(b)(1-3). (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00278-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Gary Martin against Central State Construction, Incorporated:

'Complaint Against Central State Construction, Incorporated ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4140624.), Filed By Gary Martin. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(williams, Stephen)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Stephen L. Williams On Behalf Of Gary Martin (williams, Stephen)'

'Stricken Notice Of Appearance By Stephen L. Williams On Behalf Of Gary Martin (williams, Stephen) Modified On 3/16/2020 (ack).'

'Notice Striking Electronically Filed Documents Striking 3 Notice Of Appearance Filed By Gary Martin. Incorrect Login/Password Used. (ack)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice Of Appearance By James O. McDonald On Behalf Of Gary Martin (mcdonald, James)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00276 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.