CLARK HILL PLC: Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Everything Employers Need to Know About the New Emergency FMLA and Paid Sick Leave Law

On March 18, 2020, the President signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act into law, providing for many new emergency leave under the Family Medical Leave Act as well as emergency paid sick leave for employees across the nation. In our ongoing efforts to guide our clients and others through this critical time, Clark Hill PLC is pleased to present a webinar explaining these new legislative requirements. Join Members Maria Dwyer and Stephanie Rawitt for this engaging and critical one-hour presentation.

Mar 23, 2020 12:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

