HOLLAND & KNIGHT: CMMC Impact on GovCon: Part 2

By Press release submission | Mar 23, 2020

When: March 26, 2020

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM ET

Government Contracts Attorney Eric Crusius joins other cyber industry professionals for an update and in-depth presentation on understanding, navigating and developing operational strategies around the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) process. The panelists will provide an overview and analysis of CMMC, including: the status of the program, the inherent issues of implementing the program with COVID-19, a timeline of what to expect with updates, industry perspective and shifting priorities related to security, and updates and developments from the CMMCAB.

