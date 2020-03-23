PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Covid-19: Impact on the U.S. Economy and the Middle Market

Pepper Hamilton LLP recently issued the following announcement.

When: 3/23/2020

4:00-5:30 PM (ET) | 1:00-2:30 PM (PT)

Join ACG for an insightful and timely discussion moderated by ACG Global CEO Tom Bohn, featuring expert speakers from leading ACG chapters.

As uncertainly about COVID-19 persists, financial markets around the world have staggered. Now, as we approach the end of Q1, there are signs that the true impact of the virus is moving from the financial markets to the real economy.

These questions and more will be addressed:

What does this mean for the private equity middle market?

How will private equity firms navigate this new market?

How will deal terms, R&W insurance and valuations evolve?

Will there be sufficient access to financing?

How should various stakeholders position themselves for what comes next?

Attendees can ask questions during the webinar.

Registration:

There is no cost to register.

Original source can be found here.