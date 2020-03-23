Madison - St. Clair Record

COZEN O'CONNOR: Strategic Options for Addressing Employee Layoffs, Furloughs, and Terminations

Employers across the country are facing uncertain times managing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on business operations, available work, and workforce expectations. Many employers have implemented and are continuing to evaluate short-term and/or long-term layoffs, temporary furloughs, or work stoppages due to COVID-19. There are lots of questions surrounding employer options as the situation continues to evolve. Join Cozen O'Connor for this webinar as they will provide both available options and answer the most commonly asked questions from our clients during this difficult time.

