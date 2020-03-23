U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 15

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 15 in the suits below:

In Ros D. Grer against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Ross D. Greer. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Commissioner Of Social Security)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Ross D. Greer (severs, Traci)'

'First Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Ross D. Greer. (severs, Traci)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00274 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.