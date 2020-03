St. Clair County foreclosures Feb. 28-Mar. 6

FEBRUARY 28

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB AS TRUSTEE OF QUERCUS MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST VS MELISSA R KOLAK, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS. $81,579.95, 1608 LANDMARK DRIVE, MASCOUTAH. 20CH131

DELMAR FINANCIAL COMPANY VS SYLVIA L JIMMINSON A/K/A SYLVIA JIMMINSON A/K/A SYLVIA LOUISE JIMMINSON, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $25,478.90, 2137 SANDY RIDGE ROAD, CAHOKIA. 20CH132

MARCH 2

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER VS JOSHUA MILLER, SAVANNA TURNER, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $69,526.89, 9604 HOLY CROSS ROAD, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH133

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER VS WILLIAM M E UNDERWOOD, KELLY L UNDERWOOD A/K/A KELLY LYNN UNDERWOOD, WINDING CREEK ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF O'FALLON IL, FLOYD KING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $207,620.92, 531 DEER CREEK ROAD, O'FALLON. 20CH134

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS RUBY L GIGLOTTO, $16,109.67, 5 PYRAMID DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH135

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS GLORIA ANN MURRAY A/K/A G ANN MURRAY A/K/A G A GREINER A/K/A G ANN GREINER, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $190,885.82, 24 ADDERLY LANE, MILLSTADT. 20CH136

MARCH 3

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY VS KEVIN L BURNS, LATIKA S BURNS A/K/A LATIKA WARD, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) NA, HOLISHOR ASSOCIATION INC, IOWA STUDENT LOAN LIQUIDITY CORP, ORCHARD LAKES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, ORCHARD LAKES PHASE 1, SPARTA COMMUNITY HOSPITAL, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $247,715.97, 1424 ORCHARD LAKES CIRCLE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH137

MARCH 4

HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH MORTGAGE INVESTORS TRUST, SERIES 2006-A2 VS LUCIUS INGRAM JR A/K/A LUCIUS INGRAM, SHIRLEY A INGRAM A/K/A SHIRLEY ANN INGRAM A/K/A SHIRLEY INGRAM, THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA AS TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST SERIES 2005-I, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $120,952.07, 1933 PROMENADE LANE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH138

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS MARY P MULQUEENY A/K/A MARY MULQUEENY, METRO EAST SANITARY DISTRICT, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $37,022.86, 8700 DELMORE TERRACE, CASEYVILLE. 20CH139

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE OF VENDEE MORTGAGE TRUST 1996-1 VS SON OK PARKS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $18,229.75, 828 MARGARET COURT. NEW BADEN. 20CH140

MARCH 5

CTF ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC VS KREG F GUNTER, KATHLEEN A GUNTER, BANK OF O'FALLON, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $75,926.31, 2603 LAUREN LAKE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH141

BANKUNITED NA VS MARK S YOUNG A/K/A MARK YOUNG, CHLOE L YOUNG A/K/A CHLOE YOUNG, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $172,991.10, 532 HOMESTEAD AVENUE, SWANSEA. 20CH143

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC VS RONALD L FLYNN, CYNTHIA J KACHIK-FLYNN A/K/A CYNTHIA FLYNN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $65,153.82, 501 PENN STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH144

MARCH 6

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANK VS UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DAVID L HARDY, DECEASED, PATRICIA FOHNE, DONNA CLEMENTS, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $68,464.81, 9106 SUMMERFIELD SOUTH ROAD, MASCOUTAH. 20CH145