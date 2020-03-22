Case activity for Robert K. Frey vs Commissioner of Social Security on March 20

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston March 20.

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Robert K. Frey. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Commissioner Of Social Security)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Robert K. Frey (severs, Traci)'

'First Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Robert K. Frey. (severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-296-jpg-Gcs. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (ack)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (severs, Traci)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00296-JPG-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 20.