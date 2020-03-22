Madison - St. Clair Record

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Case activity for Robert K. Frey vs Commissioner of Social Security on March 20

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 22, 2020

General court 05

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Robert K. Frey against Commissioner of Social Security on March 20.

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Robert K. Frey. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Commissioner Of Social Security)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Robert K. Frey (severs, Traci)'

'First Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Robert K. Frey. (severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-296-jpg-Gcs. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (ack)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (severs, Traci)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00296-JPG-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 20.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News