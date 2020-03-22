Madison - St. Clair Record

Case activity for Barbara Esposito vs D. H. Pace Company, Inc. on March 20

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 22, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Barbara Esposito against D. H. Pace Company, Inc. and Walmart, Inc. on March 20.

'Notice Of Removal From Franklin County, Case Number 2020-l-4 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4144821), Filed By D. H. Pace Company, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Court File, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(cunningham, John)'

'Notice Of Appearance By John P. Cunningham On Behalf Of D. H. Pace Company, Inc. (cunningham, John)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By D. H. Pace Company, Inc.. (cunningham, John)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Denise E. Baker-seal On Behalf Of D. H. Pace Company, Inc. (baker-Seal, Denise)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Rebecca L. Van Court On Behalf Of Walmart, Inc. (van Court, Rebecca)'

'Stipulation Re 1 Notice Of Removal By Walmart, Inc.. (van Court, Rebecca)'

'Answer To Complaint By Walmart, Inc..(van Court, Rebecca)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00297 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 20.

