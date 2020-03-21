Case activity for Kenya Yvonia Colins vs Commissioner of Social Security on March 18

Madison - St. Clair Record

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Kenya Yvonia Colins against Commissioner of Social Security on March 18.

'Vacated, Per Order At Doc. 40. Order, The Court Dismisses This Action With Prejudice. The Clerk Of Court Is Directed To Enter Judgment. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/18/2020. (jdh) Modified On 3/19/2020 (kls3).'

'Vacated, Per Order At Doc. 40. Clerk's Judgment. Approved By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/18/2020. (jdh) Modified On 3/19/2020 (kls3).'

'Order Vacating The Court's 38 Order And 39 Judgment. The Court Overlooked Plaintiff's 37 Brief, Which Was Timely Filed On March 13. The Court Will Address The Appeal On Its Merits. The Clerk Of Court Is Directed To Reopen The Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/18/2020. (cab). This Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:18-cv-00643-JPG-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 28, 2018.

