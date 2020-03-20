U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 12

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 12 in the suits below:

In Theresa A. Laux against Commissioner of Social Security: 'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Theresa A. Laux (severs, Traci)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00270 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Amy V. Nichols against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Amy V. Nichols. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Commissioner Of Social Security)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Amy V. Nichols (severs, Traci)'

'First Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Amy V. Nichols. (severs, Traci)'

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Case number 3:20-cv-00271 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Amanda Chandler and Robert Durham against Amazon. com LLC, Ebay Inc. , Target AABC Corporation, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc. and Zinus Inc. :

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4138501.), Filed By Robert Durham, Amanda Chandler. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(cueto, Christopher)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Christopher F. Cueto On Behalf Of Amanda Chandler, Robert Durham (cueto, Christopher)'

'Summons Requested. (attachments: # 1 Summons Ebay, # 2 Summons Target, # 3 Summons Walmart, # 4 Summons Wayfair, # 5 Summons Zinus)(cueto, Christopher)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By Amanda Chandler, Robert Durham. (cueto, Christopher)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Amanda Chandler, Robert Durham. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-265-rjd. Consent Due By 4/2/2020. (rah)'

'Summons Issued As To Amazon.com Llc, Ebay Inc., Target Aabc Corporation, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zinus Inc. Original Documents Sent To Attorney For Plaintiffs For Service. (rah)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00265-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Deandre Hickman against Maintenance Jail Crew, Rick Watson, St. Clair County Jail, Tami Grime and Wexford Health Staff:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Deandre Hickman.(jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-266-jpg. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/12/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 03/12/2020. Consent Due By 4/2/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00266-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Central Laborers' Pension Welfare and Annuity Funds against Christy Industrial Services:

'Complaint Against Christy Industrial Services ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4139176.), Filed By Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Exhibit, # 4 Exhibit, # 5 Exhibit, # 6 Exhibit, # 7 Exhibit, # 8 Exhibit, # 9 Exhibit, # 10 Exhibit, # 11 Exhibit, # 12 Exhibit)(kelley, Thomas)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Thomas R. Kelley On Behalf Of Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds (kelley, Thomas)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00268 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Central Laborers' Pension Welfare and Annuity Funds against Alco Contractors, LLC, Jef Downs and Lisa Downs:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4139067.), Filed By Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Summons, # 4 Summons, # 5 Exhibit, # 6 Exhibit, # 7 Exhibit, # 8 Exhibit, # 9 Exhibit, # 10 Exhibit, # 11 Exhibit, # 12 Exhibit, # 13 Exhibit)(kelly, Chet)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Chet A Kelly On Behalf Of Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds (kelly, Chet)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00267 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Alen Garland against Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation: 'Complaint Against Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4139252.), Filed By Allen Garland. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(onder, James)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00269 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.