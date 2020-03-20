Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, March 20, 2020

Case activity for Justin Nojan Sulivan vs B. True on March 17

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 20, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Justin Nojan Sulivan against B. True, Counter Terorism Unit, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Oficer Clarke and Oficer Payne on March 17.

'Notice To Pro Se Litigant-the Following Information Is Provided To Pro Se Litigants To Inform Them About Rules And Procedures Governing How They Communicate With The Court. Copy Distributed To Plaintiff Via Us Mail. (tmc) [transferred From Indiana Southern On 3/18/2020.]'

'Closed Transfer To Benton Division Of The Southern District Of Illinois. The Filing Fee Has Not Been Paid And The Plaintiff's Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis, Dkt. 2 , Shall Not Be Resolved Prior To Transfer. However, The Clerk Is Directed To Terminate That Motion On This Court's Docket. Copy To Plaintiff Via Us Mail. Signed By Judge James R. Sweeney Ii On 3/17/2020.(kaa) [transferred From Indiana Southern On 3/18/2020.]'

'Transfer Letter To Clerk Of The Southern District Of Illinois, Benton Division. Case Transferred Electronically To Southern District Of Illinois, Benton Division, On March 17, 2020. (kaa) [transferred From Indiana Southern On 3/18/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00288-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 18.

