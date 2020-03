St. Clair County real estate Feb. 18-21

FEBRUARY 18

BELLEVILLE

$30,000 - 7616 WEST MAIN ST - ERICA M SZEWCZYK TO ERICUBS LLC





$762,300 - BELLEVILLE CROSSING ST - TDG BELLEVILLE CROSSING LLC TO FREDDY'S LAND LLC

$143,000 - 48 N 98TH ST; 909-911 JOLIET DR - RIVERSIDE PROPERTY INVEST LLC TO RICHMARK INVESTMENT LLC

$135,000 - 1014 OLIVE ST - MICHOLE AND CHRISTOPHER HETTENHAUSEN TO ALAN AND PATRICIA RICHARDSON

$139,900 - 4205 SOUTH PARK DR - DAVID AND ELAYNA TEMARES TO DAVID AND SAMANTHA HENSON

$81,000 - 221 ABEND ST - JOSEPH AND CATHERINE DENNA TRUST TO NICHOLE AND CHRISTOPHER HETTENHAUSEN

$35,000 - 306 N FLORIDA AVE - FANNIE MAE TO GORDON ERNST

CAHOKIA

$32,000 - 733 ST NORBERT DR - CURTIS AND TINISHA GOSSETT TO SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC

$43,000 - 1103 ST MICHAEL DR - SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC TO EDWARD BOEL AND YVONNE VANROUSSUN

$61,000 - 18 DENOVION CT - AZA PROPERTIES LLC TO RICHMARK INVESTMENT LLC

$5,000 - 1161 KUTZ ST - BRIAN DIXON TO TURN KEY PROPERTY PROVIDERS LLC

$32,000 - 730 SAINT NORBERT DR - NORTH CASTLE INVESTMENTS LLC TO BUY THE SKY LLC

CASEYVILLE

$85,000 - 3809 NORTH 89TH ST - JOHN H WOMBLE TO LEP LLC

$4,250 - SUMMIT AVE - CHARLES AND DOROTHY ROYER TO MATTHEW FARNWORTH AND MARIAH HEDGER

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$5,900 - 1327 N 39TH ST - 2019 CASTLE LLC TO ANGELA D SANDERS

FREEBURG

$177,500 - 111 SOUTH MONROE ST - MICHAEL WP CAUSEY TO JOHN MOESER

MARISSA

$255,000 - 10912 BEE HOLLOW RD - RYAN DEAN ROEHRIG TO JUSTIN G BRISK AND STEPHANIE N SCHIEFER

MASCOUTAH

$40,000 - 404 N AUGUST ST - RAVEN SECURITIES TO JLP HOMES LLC

O'FALLON

$170,500 - 211 WHITEHALL DR - BRIAN ROSINSKI TO WENDY KASSING

$68,500 - 704 S WALNUT ST - SUSAN M STANLEY REVOCABLE TRUSTA TO COVERT A SOULE

$85,000 - 737 COUNTRY OAKS LN - TINA R KROHN TO BAMBI R EILERS

SHILOH

$101,500 - 2628 SIERRA AVE - MICHAEL J RAUCKMANN, TRUSTEE TO DOUG HARRIS

SMITHTON

$380,000 - 4940 WILDERNESS POINTE - THE CHRISTOPHER SCHENEWERK REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO MICHAEL AND KELSEY SULLIVAN

ST LIBORY

$100,000 - 615 KATE CT - JEROME E AND HELEN F MIDDEKE SR TO SHAUNA L DESPAIN

SWANSEA

$190,000 - 212 WOODRIDGE DR - JOSHUA ASMUS TO LAMAR PICKETT

WATERLOO

$283,000 - 3460 KEIM RD - JOHN R AND CHRISSA L SCHREMP TO BRADLEY AND NICOLE GELLER

FEBRUARY 19

BELLEVILLE

$50,000 - 618 W ADAMS ST - KELSEY M AND TIMOTHY W MCHUGH TO MEGAN ALEXZANDRA KENNEDY

$200,000 - 709 CHESTNUT DR - MICHAEL AND KATHERINE THERIEN TO MARK E AND SUSAN I ABRAMS

$45,000 - 1001 SOUTHGATE DR - VI INC TO SAINT LOUIS INVESTMENTS LLC

$72,000 - 1500 NORTH CHURCH ST - JESSE T TRENT TO JACOB W AND JAMES W MATHENIA

$135,000 - 225 CHURCHILL DR - CHRISTOPHER F AND JENNIFER L VOLLMER TO RACHEL M SCHMITTLING

$180,000 - 123 SUNDEW DR - GERALD L FEDER REVOCABLE TRUST TO KATRICE L RICHARDS

$152,000 - 101 ANDERSON LANE - DENNIS G AND DIANNE M HERZIG TO PAUL WHITE

$118,000 - 2212 GREENFIELD DR - KATHERYN MARIE MICHAEL LAND TRUST #100 TO TIRSHA SHENAY LENOIR

$112,621 - 409 S 11TH ST - HEATHER N SOWELL TO ETHAN B GWIN AND BRITTANY KM VALLEROY

CAHOKIA

$31,000 - 130 ST JAMES LANE - MD3 INVESTMENTS LLC TO FAMILY LEASE LLC

CASEYVILLE

$95,000 - 1306 SOUTH CLINTON RD - JOSEPH J ZAGORSKI TO MICHAEL G AND DONNA M CHRISOS

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$35,500 - 1315 WILLIAMS ST - EP ENTERPRISES LLC TO MARY ANN GRACE QUINTON

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$69,900 - 12 MONTICELLO PL - AND-SAND FUTURE INVESTMENTS LLC TO MARCOS ROSALES-ESCARENO AND RUBY ROJAS AVILA

LEBANON

$53,000 - 327 E SCHUETZ ST - S&A ENTERPRISES INC TO MARTIN ANDERSON

MASCOUTAH

$156,000 - 848 TOPAZ COURT - ANDREA HUGHES-SHIRK TO STACEY KEMPFER

O'FALLON

$149,000 - 111 FAMOUS AVE - ANDREW AND STACIA WOODS TO ALBERT GRACE III AND SHARON GRACE

$157,500 - 121 KATHY DR - ALSUP AND GRAVES REAL ESTATE LLC TO DANIEL L AND STEFANIE A WESCH

$106,500 - 314 EAST WASHINGTON - PHILIP THOMAS EDGE TO JACOB M AND EMILY M BRAND

$70,000 - 516 ALDER RIDGE DR - RESERVES OF TIMBER RIDGE LLC TO HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION

$476,345 - 516 ALDER RIDGE DR (LOT 122RTR-2B) - HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION TO STEVEN R AND LINDSAY M PORZEINSKI

$214,900 - 825 PACIFIC CROSSING DR - TODD AND WENDY KASSING TO TROY CADUFF

$256,000 - 628 WILLOWBROOK WAY - JACQUELINE AND DONALD SHULTZ TO LISA M BARBER

$180,000 - 416 MAGNLOIA DR - RYAN C AND SAMANTHA SUE CRANE TO ASHLI M LAKE

$35,000 - 1803 CREEKVIEW DR - CONNIE L O'CONNOR TO KYLE G AND LEAH R KOROBEY

SHILOH

$249,900 - 207 BEAUREGARD DR - C A JONES INC TO ANDREW AND STEPHANIE CAIN

SWANSEA

$320,000 - 1922 MOSELLE - SUSAN L HOLBROOK AND STEVEN E KOZLOWSKI TO DAVID AND BARBARA IMBER

FEBRUARY 20

BELLEVILLE

$125,000 - 1 LAKEWOOD DR - CHRISTOPHER T AND ELIZABETH KADLICK TO NATHAN D VALDEZ

CAHOKIA

$43,500 - 309 GREEN ST - JOHN SINTZEL TO JUSTIN FRAZIER

COLLINSVILLE

$160,000 - 103 SCHILLER DR - CHRISTINE AND JAMES ANDERSON TO JAMES AND LEA WATKINS

$103,000 - 104 OSAGE DR - CODY D AND JENNIFER K FARRELL

FAIRMONT CITY

$50,000 - 2735 NORTH 44TH ST - SANDRA RAMIREZ TO GABRIELLE RAMIREZ

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$140,000 - 861 HARBOR WOODS DR - ROBERT G SPERRY TO JAMIE THERESA WEBER

$157,000 - 861 HARBOR WOODS DR - JAMIE THERESA WEBER TO BRADLEY ISAAK

$5,000 - 9132 BUNKUM RD - ERNST A AND CATHERINE M WEINEL TO ROBERT L AND REIKO M THUERKOFF

O'FALLON

$345,000 - 260 PEORIA LANE - JOSEPH C AND CASEY N RESTIVO TO DEL T AND TERESA A FANNING

$65,000 - 507 HARTMAN LANE - WILLIAM L AND AMY COOK TO SHAWN GRAVES

SHILOH

$390,000 - 2604 LAKE LUERNE DR - JANICE C JOHNSON TO FRANK L AND RHONDA K ROMAN

FEBRUARY 21

BELLEVILLE

$85,000 - 2004 MUREN BLVD - ROSS AND AUTUMN ROUNKLES TO NATHAN M GATEWOOD

$89,900 - 401 SOUTH 16TH ST - ROBERT DEITZ TO MARK AND LISA YEARIAN

$62,000 - 1309 EXPRESS DR - HUD TO JERRY TRENT JR

$153,000 - 120 BERKSHIRE DR - WILLIAM F AND VICKIE L THIEN TO JOCELYN ELIZABETH PERRY

$22,000 - 8500 OLD ST LOUID RD - IMPERIOUS INVESTMENTS LLC TO PUDEE SAVY ADVERTISING LLC

$188,000 - 1929 PLANTATION LANE - DUSTIN M AND TRICIA L DOVER TO BRETT LASWELL

CAHOKIA

$11,000 - 846 MILDRED AVE - FANNIE MAE TO ROMONN CALHOUN

$17,500 - 250 ST JOHN DR - JJE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LLC TO TURN KEY PROPERTY PROVIDERS LLC

$12,500 - 121 ST CHRISTOPHER DR - BRIAN SUMMERS TO TURN KEY PROPERTY PROVIDERS LLC

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$32,000 - 1409 RICHARD DR - FORTUNA REALTY LLC TO PRIME PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$152,500 - 9 JOSEPH DR - THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SEDA BALWIN, DECEASED TO TRISTAN DAILY

FREEBURG

$172,308 - KARCH RD - DAVID L AND IRENE T BIVER TO MATTHEW D BIVER AND VANESSA R ALVAREZ-BIVER

LEBANON

$73,000 - 119 NORTHTOWNE ST - LISA A BENNETT TO KRISTEN M AND AARON E LANDS

MARISSA

$215,000 - 427 & 434 EAST DR - WESTSIDE RENTALS LLC TO R SCOTT PROPERTIES LLC

MASCOUTAH

$169,000 - 536 FALLING LEAF WAY - JAMES T YATES BY ERIN K YATES, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT

MILLSTADT

$275,000 - 923 SOUTH JEFFERSON ST - DENNIS TRIBOUT JR AND JESSICA TRIBOUT TO STEPHEN AND SUZANNE KIDD

NEW ATHENS

$210,000 - 201 NORTH MARKET ST - SAVOTA INC TO DANIEL PHILIP MCGIBNEY

O'FALLON

$2,125,000 - 1206 CENTRAL PARK DR - SPIRIT GG O'FALLON IL LLC TO ELLISVILLE MARKETPLACE LLC

$265,000 - 1216 RUPPEL LANE - MICHAEL R AND MICHELLE M SUBBERLY, TRUSTEES TO ANTHONY L MOORE