Madison County real estate Feb. 10-14

FEBRUARY 10

ALTON

$27,900 - 436 E 14TH ST - HUD TO AMY L MONROE





BETHALTO

$330,000 - 5 REDBUD CT - MATT AND KRISTIN MABERRY TO MICHAEL C AND LISA M JONES

EAST ALTON

$550,000 - 811 SOUTH ST - ORH INVESTMENTS LLC TO DAVLU PROPERTIES LLC

EDWARDSVILLE

$170,000 - 1434 MONTCLAIRE AVE - RICHARD L AND KATHRYN S SCHEIBAL TO JACOB AND AUDREY CARR

GRANITE CITY

$4,700 - 1339 RHODES ST - CASSANDRA AND STEPHEN RHODES TO DAKOTA JONES-MONROE AND WHITNEY YOUNG

MARYVILLE

$225,000 - 3 MUELLER DR - CRAIG BOLT TO TKM PROPERTIES LLC

NEW DOUGLAS

$30,000 - 615 N MAIN ST - CARLOES COX TO TIMOTHY G TANNER

WORDEN

$28,350 - BODE RD - ERIC BOHLEN TO DRUE BOHLEN

$24,000 - 402 MAIN ST - MTGLQ INVESTORS LP TO DAVID M AND CHELSEA L PAUL

FEBRUARY 11

ALTON

$83,900 - 1106 DOUGLAS ST - RICHARD L LAHUE TO ZACHARY A SMITH

$19,900 - 556 HIGHLAND AVE - CHESTNUT EQ R6 LLC TO MICHAEL A AND TABITHA M JOHNSON

$26,000 - 3228 BELLE ST - STEPHEN D AND BARBARA J BATCHELOR TO NICK ALEXANDER DANERI

$45,500 - 718 E 5TH ST - ORIGINAL VISION LLC TO THE SHARON K MARRERO FIRST RESTATED REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

BETHALTO

$153,000 - 66 E MAIN ST - JEFFREY R AND NICHOLLE A LAW TO CARSON COLE AND ALYSSA JO RILEY

$35,000 - 1121 ALBERS LN - MARY A CATHORALL TO SEAN C BUTLER

$339,000 - 2 BUCKEYE CT - JON BECKER TO JOSHUA MILLS

EAST ALTON

$97,000 - 822 BEE TREE LN - DREW LEVI HARTMAN TO JESSICA GERBER

$95,000 - 614 BROADWAY - 3 RIVERS GROUP LLC TO SARAH AND RANDY LEE AND VALERIE LEWIS

GODFREY

$78,000 - 229 ADMIRAL DR - GREGORY G POPE TO KENNY EVERETT

GRANITE CITY

$57,400 - 1517 CLARK AVE - DEBRA HEWITT TO KATHERINE DAMMERICH

$15,000 - 2020 WASHINGTON AVE - PHYLLIS JUSTUS TO CLAIRICE J MARSHALL

$152,000 - 152 ARLINGTON DR - NATHANIEL BRIMM TO SAMANTHA WALTON

$85,000 - 3140 AUBREY AVE - WILLIAM F CAMPBELL TO ERNIE PYLES

$80,000 - 1612 MORO AVE - JAMES D AND TERRY R WHITEHEAD TO BRYAN W LEE SR

MADISON

$100,800 - 4 FOX INDUSTRIAL RD - BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC TO EXR LLC

MORO

$375,000 - 7733 N STATE ROUTE 159 - DARRELL F GAUDIO, TRUSTEE TO VICKIE LYNN FORESHEE AND ROGER DALE FORESHEE SR

ROXANA

$83,000 - 139 E 2ND ST - RICHARD BARDWELL BY JEAN L BARDWELL, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT TO CHERYL RAGUINDIN TUN AND KEVIN TUN

ST JACOB

$1,630,928 - E KIRSCH RD - KATHLEEN WAHLER AS TRUSTEE OF THE BETTY ANN CAPPELLO REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO UDELL V COOK DECLARATION OF TRUST

TROY

$136,000 - 7300 FULHAM LN - VILLAS AT WINDSOR WAY LLC TO RCC1 LLC

$203,500 - 8333 MAPLE GROVE RD - VIOLA MARY SEXTON TO GGB PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

WOOD RIVER

$126,000 - 157 GRAND AVE - PLAINVIEW CC LCC TO SANDRA L HUTCHINS

$180,000 - 197 N ST LOUIS & ALTON RD - BRUECKNER PROPERTIES LLC TO RONALD ARTHUR PARKS AS TRUSTEE OF THE PARKS ENTERPRISES TRUST

FEBRUARY 12

ALTON

$17,000 - 1111 DOUGLAS ST - BRUCE GRENZEBACH TO JESSE GRENZEBACH

$10,000 - 708 HIGHLAND AVE - MARILYN R DILLY TO PEARL A CARTER

BETHALTO

$78,000 - 105 VALLEYWOOD CT - THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO JONATHAN AND JERI WOELFEL

$100,000 - 6048 CEDAR ST - MICHAEL A DUDLEY TO GREGORY KAMP

$150,000 - 447 SPENCER ST - JUSTIN M PROCTOR TO JAMES VAN RAVENSWAAY

COLLINSVILLE

$37,450 - 177 SANDRIDGE DR - RICHLIN PROPERTIES LLC TO PETER C GUCCIONE

EDWARDSVILLE

$95,000 - 217 COVENTRY PL - DOUGLAS W RAWSON TO KRISTEN M B STEINMAN

$48,000 - 435 M ST - M-P-THIRTY PROPERTIES LLC TO M STREET PLAZA LLC

GLEN CARBON

$1,800 - 5955 STATE ROUTE 162 - MICHAEL L AND STEFANIE ANN BENDA TO THE VILLAGE OF MARYVILLE

$520 - 5955 STATE ROUTE 162 - MICHAEL L AND STEFANIE ANN BENDA TO THE VILLAGE OF MARYVILLE

$750 - 5937 STATE ROUTE 162 - ROY G AND PHYLLIS A ABBOTT, DECEASED TO THE VILLAGE OF MARYVILLE

GODFREY

$60,000 - 6122 GODFREY RD - SUSAN J KREITNER TRUST TO JAYCEEN L PARKER

GRANITE CITY

$30,000 - 1701 GARFIELD AVE - HWAYOUNG YI TO HYOUNGSUN KIM

HIGHLAND

$356,500 - 135 INDEPENDENCE DR - WELLEN HOMES INC TO MICHAEL L DONALDSON

$196,000 - 12610 SILVER LAKE RD - KATHLEEN BERTELS LONG AND CHRISTOPHER ALLEN KORTE AS CO-TRUSTEES OF THE CLARENCE ANTON KORTE AND RUTH ROSE KORTE JOINT TENANCY TRUST TO JACOB A VON BOKEL

MARYVILLE

$240,000 - 7508 STONEBRIDGE DR - LORO B WALTMAN TO TRISHA MCCULLOCH

STAUNTON

$12,000 - 1001 WASHINGTON AVE - MIDFIRST BANK TO MICHAEL WAYNE LOVSEY

FEBRUARY 13

ALTON

$11,000 - 809 ALBY ST - DAVID ALAN CULP TO WILLIE BUCHANAN AND DORIS BEANS AND WILLIE SAULSBERRY

BETHALTO

$125,000 - 120 MILL ST - VERNON L ABERT TO LAUX RENTALS LLC

$75,000 - 633 HILLSIDE DR - SHEILA A OTTWELL TO SAMUEL OTTWELL JR AND BETTY OTTWELL

COLLINSVILLE

$179,000 - 100 WINDRIDGE DR - VICTOR JOHN HOLLMANN, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE ALVIN VICTOR KOLLMANN TRUST TO ROBERT S MALOTTKI

COTTAGE HILLS

$30,000 - 372 VIRGINIA AVE - ADAM D LEGETTE AND TARYN B LEGETTE TO JULIE LEMMON

EAST ALTON

$115,000 - 40 NORTHMOOR PL - GREGORY MINOR TO JOHN W BROWN III

EDWARDSVILLE

$186,000 - 728 RIVIERA CIR - THE COTTRELL LIVING TRUST TO NICHOLAS G KEENAN AND STEPHANIE A WORLEY

$153,000 - 553 N KANSAS ST - DERRIUS AND EMILY JACKSON TO JOHN R AND GALE HENSLEY

GLEN CARBON

$195,000 - 15 SUNNY DALE CT - WALTER J BUSKE TO CASSONDRA REYNOLDS

$124,000 - 821 GLEN CROSSING RD - LAWRENCE HRABUSICKY TO MARK FRIEDEL

GODFREY

$50,000 - 5310 GODFREY RD APT 20 - SHIRLEY J WAIDE LIVING TRUST TO EMILY BASTHOLM

$140,000 - BETHANY LN - JEAN E SHIMUNEK, AS EXECUTOR OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ALICE B MARSH, DECEASED TO BRIAN AND KATHLEEN ZIRKELBACH

GRANITE CITY

$118,500 - 5161 STACEY DR - HOME INVESTMENT FUND II LP TO CODY BROYLES

$78,400 - 2668 GRAND AVE - JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC TO TAYLOR A ANGLE

$81,700 - 1368 BISCHOFF - US BANK TRUST NA AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF 10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST TO GARTH WITTMANN

HIGHLAND

$180,000 - 335 NOTTINGHAM LN - SUZY P PAYNE, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE FOR CAROL MAE HOFFMAN TO ROBERT A AND PAMELA KRONK

$343,000 - 40 TARA TRAIL - JOSEPH AND JENNIFER R KOENIG TO ANDREW E AND LAUREN L JANSEN

$105,500 - 1345 POPLAR ST - MATTHEW J OSBORNE SR AND AMBER M OSBORNE TO BRANDON D GIESEKING

$121,500 - 175 FIELD CROSSING DR - KERI L SCHLEMER TO WADE A HAMPTON

$32,300 - 55 TAMARACK LN - A AND J ASSOCIATES INC TO ALLEN J FAUST

$239,900 - 55 TAMARACK LN - ALLEN J FAUST TO TERRILL J AND ADA J ATHERTON

TROY

$164,900 - 406 COOK ST - TRISHA MCCULLOCH TO LAUREN M WEST

$297,000 - 224 EISENHOWER BLVD - ASKEW BUILDERS LLC TO ROBERT AND EMILY YAKEL

$82,000 - 103 PARKVIEW CT - FIRST NATIONAL BANK IN STAUNTON TO MATTHEW B LAMBERT

$425,000 - 513 RED BUD LN - KAY L FRIEDRICH REVOCABLE TRUST TO LINDOW PROPERTIES LLC

FEBRUARY 14

ALTON

$100 - 3490 HUMBERT RD - SUPERIOR TITLE AND ESCROW OF KANSAS CITY LLC TO HUD

$6,920,000 - 3490 HUMBERT RD - HUD TO 3490 HUMBERT ROAD LLC

$119,900 - 2510 N RODGERS AVE - JAMES M WARIX TO BRIAN R BUDDEKE

COLLINSVILLE

$215,000 - 2 DELTA DR - ANN GALANTUOMINI TO ROSALIND ROBINSON

EAST ALTON

$178,500 - 101 COMMELLA WOODS COVE - KEVIN LEE HEATON TO ROBERT C GROGAN

EDWARDSVILLE

$100 - 6277 CENTER GROVE RD - SUPERIOR TITLE AND ESCROW OF KANSAS CITY LLC TO HUD

$5,100,000 - 6277 CENTER GROVE RD - HUD TO 6277 CENTER GROCE LLC

DORSEY

$350,000 - 8307 N STATE ROUTE 159 - ROGER E JOHNSON TO LARRY D SCHMITT

GRANITE CITY

$15,000 - 2221 MISSOURI AVE - GILMORE PROPERTIES AND INVESTMENTS, LIMITED TO BRIAN CRIPPEN JR

$5,000 - 2627 EDWARDS ST - JAMES L AND WENDY K BAST TO RICHARD CLARK EVES

$405,000 - 1 AND 3 PERIGEN LANE - CARL E HACKNEY TRUST TO JTO STORAGE LLC

$79,400 - 8 CHARLESTOWN CIR - JEREMY RUBENACKER TO ROBERT B EAVENSON

MARYVILLE

$188,500 - 309 DROST ST - JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC AND HOMEFRONT PROPERTIES TO COLIN S HAGGERTY

ROXANA

$112,500 - 133 W 1ST ST - CYNTHIA ANN GILBERT TO IAN PARNELL

TROY

$132,000 - 317 N KIMBERLIN ST - CHRISTOPHER L SWANCUTT TO DEREK TOOHEY

WOOD RIVER

$100 - 395 E EDWARDSVILLE RD - SUPERIOR TITLE AND ESCROW OF KANSAS CITY LLC TO HUD

$1,900,000 - 395 E EDWARDSVILLE RD - HUD TO 395 EAST EDWARDSVILLE RD LLC