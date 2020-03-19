U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 11

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 11 in the suits below:

In George W. Motsinger against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By George W. Motsinger, Jr. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(sellers, Joseph)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By George W. Motsinger, Jr. (sellers, Joseph)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Joseph S. Sellers On Behalf Of George W. Motsinger, Jr (sellers, Joseph)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00263 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Kelin Johns against Paycor, Inc. :

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County Circuit Court, Case Number 2020l000114 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4138236), Filed By Paycor, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 State Court Complaint Exhibit A- State Court Complaint, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Exhibit B-Civil Cover Sheet)(galibois, Michael)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Michael B. Galibois On Behalf Of Paycor, Inc. (galibois, Michael)'

'Exhibit By Paycor, Inc.. Exhibit To 1 Notice Of Removal, Exhibit B-Declaration Of Robert Whitworth. (galibois, Michael)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00264 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.