Thursday, March 19, 2020

Case activity for Central Laborers' Pension Fund vs VI Corps, Inc. on March 17

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 19, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Central Laborers' Pension Fund, Illinois Laborers' & Contractors's Joint Apprenticeship Training Fund, Laborers Local 773, Laborers' Local 1197, Laborers' Local 703, Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program (SICAP), Southern Illinois Laborers' Annuity Fund, Southern Illinois Laborers' Political League (SILPL), Southern Illinois Laborers' Welfare Fund, Southern Illinois Laborers' Work Dues, Southern Illinois Laborers'-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET) and Southern and Central Laborers' Vacation Fund against VI Corps, Inc. on March 17.

'Complaint Against All Plaintiffs ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4142050.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(wiggins, Letitia)'

'Exhibit By All Plaintiffs. Exhibit To 1 Complaint . (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Exhibit, # 3 Exhibit, # 4 Exhibit, # 5 Exhibit)(wiggins, Letitia)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Letitia B. Wiggins On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (wiggins, Letitia)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00284 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 17.

