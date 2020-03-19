Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Case activity for Ricki L Jones vs United States of America, Internal Revenue Service on March 17

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 19, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Ricki L Jones against United States of America, Internal Revenue Service on March 17.

'Complaint Against United States Of America, Internal Revenue Service, Filed By Ricki L Jones. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1 Part 1, # 2 Exhibit 1 Part 2, # 3 Exhibit 2 Part 1, # 4 Exhibit 2 Part 2, # 5 Exhibit 3 Part 1, # 6 Exhibit 3 Part 2, # 7 Exhibit 4, # 8 Exhibit 5, # 9 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(martin, James)'

'Notice Of Appearance By James G. Martin On Behalf Of Ricki L Jones (martin, James)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00285 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 17.

