Case activity for Ricki L Jones vs United States of America, Internal Revenue Service on March 17

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston March 17.

'Complaint Against United States Of America, Internal Revenue Service, Filed By Ricki L Jones. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1 Part 1, # 2 Exhibit 1 Part 2, # 3 Exhibit 2 Part 1, # 4 Exhibit 2 Part 2, # 5 Exhibit 3 Part 1, # 6 Exhibit 3 Part 2, # 7 Exhibit 4, # 8 Exhibit 5, # 9 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(martin, James)'

'Notice Of Appearance By James G. Martin On Behalf Of Ricki L Jones (martin, James)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00285 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 17.