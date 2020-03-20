Parents of Collinsville student sue over alleged injury in gym class

EDWARDSILLE - The parents of a child allegedly injured in a gymnastics class have filed suit against the school district.

Adam and Jean Sampson filed suit March 6 in Madison County Circuit Court against Collinsville Community School District 10 on behalf of their minor child, a student at Collinsville Middle School.

The suit centers on an incident during a gymnastics class at the school on March 11, 2019. The Sampsons claim the child was injured while taking part in activities on a balance beam.

They allege their child dislocated a right elbow and suffered a fracture of the humerus.

The school district is accused of negligence and willful and wanton conduct following the incident.

Specifically, the school district is accused of permitting the use of socks during balance beam exercises.

Further, the plaintiffs claim the school district, through its employees, failed to assess whether their child was an appropriate person to take part in the balance beam exercises.

The suit states the defendant failed to have adequate safety measures for the equipment and to supervise students properly.

The Sampsons allege their child suffered severe and painful physical and emotional injuries.

The parents are also suing under the Illinois Family Expense Act over costs associated with the alleged injuries.

The plaintiffs, who are seeking more than $50,000 in damages, are represented by Melissa C. Meirink of Mathis, Marifian & Richter in Belleville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0300