U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 10

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 10 in the suits below:

In Stephanie Hobs against USAA General Indemnity Company:

'Notice Of Removal From Franklin County, Case Number 2020l7 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4136903), Filed By Usaa General Indemnity Company. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit Exhibit 1, # 3 Exhibit Exhibit 2, # 4 Exhibit Exhibit 3)(cloud, Patrick)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Patrick D. Cloud On Behalf Of Usaa General Indemnity Company (cloud, Patrick)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00262 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Michael Stone against Corrigan Brothers Company, Corrigan Brothers, Inc. , Dawn Carpenter, Dawn Walace, Denis Corigan and Jim Corigan:

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Madison County, Ill, Case Number 2020l000116 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4136648), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1, # 2 Exhibit 2)(golterman, Robert)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By All Defendants. (golterman, Robert)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Robert J. Golterman On Behalf Of All Defendants (golterman, Robert)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Michael Armstrong On Behalf Of All Defendants (armstrong, Michael)'

'Notice By All Defendants Re 1 Notice Of Removal To Plaintiff (golterman, Robert)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Dawn Carpenter, Dennis Corrigan, Jim Corrigan, Corrigan Brothers Company, Corrigan Brothers, Inc., Michael Stone, Dawn Wallace. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-261-gcs. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 3/31/2020 (trb)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00261-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.