St. Clair County jury awards motorist $29K following Fairview Heights collision





St. Clair County jurors awarded a motorist $29,137 in a suit involving a Fairview Heights collision.

The jury reached a verdict in favor of plaintiff Sharonna Howell on March 10 in St. Clair County Associate Judge Kevin Hoerner’s courtroom. Howell was awarded $8,043 for past medical bills, $1,094 for lost wages, $10,000 for pain and suffering and $10,000 for loss of a normal life.

Howell was represented by attorneys Jon E. Rosenstengel and Jerry F. Costello of the Law Offices of Bonifield & Rosenstengel PC in Belleville.

Defendant Marvin Baker was represented by Tyler Beckerle of Zimmer & Associates in St. Louis.

Howell, of St. Louis, filed her complaint with co-plaintiff Cosmas Majachani, of Swansea, on Jan. 4, 2018 against Baker, of O’Fallon.

According to the complaint, Howell was operating a vehicle on Oct. 19, 2016 traveling in a southern direction on S. State St. near the intersection of W. Washington in St. Clair County. Majachani was riding as a passenger.

Baker was allegedly operating a vehicle traveling in a western direction on Salem Place near the intersection of North Illinois Street in Fairview Heights. He then began traveling in a southern direction on North Illinois Street at the intersection of Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights, the suit states.

The plaintiffs alleged the defendant disregarded a red light and caused a collision. Baker allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout for other traffic upon the roadway and drove faster than reasonable given the traffic upon the roadway.

As a result, the plaintiffs claimed they suffered a loss of income, incurred medical bills, suffered a loss of a normal life and endured pain and suffering.

In his answer to the complaint, Baker admitted he was negligent but denied the remaining allegations against him.

On June 18, 2019, arbitrators awarded Majachani $10,000 and Howell $35,000.

Baker rejected the award in favor of Howell for $35,000, but he accepted the award in favor of Majachani for $10,000 on July 15, 2019.

Baker requested a jury trial on Howell’s claims.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 18-AR-5