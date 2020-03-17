Shimkus: We all must do our part





To the Editor:

Our nation faces an unprecedented challenge in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China last year. To be successful, we all must do our part.

Every American needs to understand this is a serious situation, and the decisions each of us make over the next days and weeks will profoundly affect the course of the pandemic. For the sake of your fellow citizens and especially our elderly loved ones, I strongly urge you to take this seriously and to heed the warnings and follow the directions of federal, state, and local public health officials.

That’s exactly what the Administration is doing, and that’s why President Trump has asked all Americans to follow the guidelines below to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the next 15 days:

- Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible, and if you feel sick, stay home.

- Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. If you attend church services, spread out.

- Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts — use drive-through, pickup or delivery options instead.

- Avoid unnecessary travel, shopping trips, and social visits. You may also consider postponing elective or other non-urgent health care appointments.

- Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

- Practice good hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap, sneezing or coughing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow, disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces, and trying to avoid touching your face.

Even if you are young and healthy, it’s imperative that you understand you are still at risk and your choices can increase the risk for others. By following the guidelines above, those risks can be reduced and more medical resources will remain available for those who are not as young or as healthy as you.

I was distressed when I saw a packed arcade on Saturday night. I was also concerned at church on Sunday morning when the congregation was not practicing social distancing, even though they could have easily spread out in the pews. I understand that making the changes this crisis demands can be frustrating. We all want to go about our lives, but taking certain precautions is a necessary sacrifice.

Naturally, some folks may look for who to blame for this situation we now find ourselves in. But death, disease, and strife are the conditions of a fallen world. Instead of blame, we all ought to strive to summon our better angels. It’s bad form to finger point and blame when this is a time for people to work together and do our best to keep each other safe.

Your country needs you to take this seriously, my friends. Your President and your Member of Congress are asking you to do your part. And the lives of your fellow citizens may well depend on the choices you make.

Congressman John Shimkus