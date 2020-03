St. Clair County foreclosures Feb. 25-27

FEBRUARY 25

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY NA AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST VS ROBBIE Y HARRIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $40,403.70, 1429 1ST AVENUE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH113

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET INVESTMENT LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-2 VS DAVID MARTIN, MARIE E MARTIN, CRYSTAL GIBBEAR, MICHAEL GIBBEAR, FOUNDATION FINANCE COMPANY LLC, ONE MAIN FINANCIAL OF ILLINOIS INC F/K/A SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ILLINOIS INC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $48,891.65, 704 SAINT THOMAS LANE, CAHOKIA. 20CH114

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR THE STRUCTURED ASSET INVESTMENT LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-9 VS CATHERINE T WHITE A/K/A CATHERINE T WHITE-HICKMAN A/K/A CATHERINE TIJUANA WHITE A/K/A CATHERINE WHITE, STATE OF ILLINOIS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $46,310.27, 18 SAINT COLUMBIA DRIVE, CAHOKIA. 20CH115

WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2001-1 SOUNDVIEW HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES SERIES 2001-1 VS UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR LEGATEES OF ERNESTINE PRICE, DECEASED, ST CLAIR COUNTY ILLINOIS, VILLAGE OF SAUGET AN ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $11,175.12, 4008 MOSLEY STREET, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 20CH116

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

FEBRUARY 26

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS CHRISTOPHER JOELLENBECK AS ADMINISTRATOR, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF KATIE JEAN BUSBY, CHRISTOPHER JOELLENBECK, LISA JOELLENBECK, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $74,834.03, 511 S 20TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH117

WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE MFRA TRUST 2015-1 VS MICHAEL J CURTIS, SUSAN M CURTIS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $108,805.56, 426 S MAIN ST, O'FALLON. 20CH118

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR NYMT LOAN TRUST I VS MICHAEL H PAUL, VILLAGE OF SAUGET D/B/A AMERICAN BOTTOMS REGIONAL WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY, STATE OF ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHCARE AND FAMILY SERVICES, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $25,360.94, 34 EAST ADAMS DR, CAHOKIA. 20CH119

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC VS MARY WALTER A/K/A MARY M WALTER, STEVE WALTER A/K/A STEVEN P WALTER A/K/A STEVEN WALTER, FIRST COUNTY BANK, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $94,970.88, 8 COMMODORE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH120

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB AS TRUSTEE OF QUERCUS MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST VS ROSEMARY E SCHAEDLER, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, TD BANK USA NA, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) NA, COUNTY OF ST CLAIR BUILDING & ZONING DEPARTMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $70,102.72, 204 BETHESDA DR, BELLEVILLE. 20CH123

WELLS FARGO USA HOLDINGS INC VS THERESA M HAYNES, WESLEY A HAYNES, CITY OF BELLEVILLE AN ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $87,677.88, 107 NORTH 36TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH124

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING VS SHARON W JOHNSON A/K/A SHARON E JOHNSON A/K/A SHARON WILLIAMS JOHNSON A/K/A SHARON ELAINE WILLIAMS JOHNSON, HENRY L JOHNSON JR A/K/A HENRY LEE JOHNSON JR, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $16,655.33, 27 & 29 SOUTH 57TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH125

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS THOMAS P LAMBORN A/K/A THOMAS LAMBORN A/K/A TOM LAMBORN, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $78,908.55, 305 SOUTH BENTON STREET, NEW ATHENS. 20CH126

M&T BANK VS ELIZABETH C REED, JOHNATHON J REED, STEVEN J REED, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, ST CLAIR COUNTY INTERGOVERNMENTAL GRANTS DEPARTMENT, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $77,281.61, 403 EAST WASHINGTON STREET, O'FALLON. 20CH127

FEBRUARY 27

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS ANGELA L HILGEDIECK A/K/A ANGELA L BAREMORE, JEFFREY R HILGEDIECK A/K/A JEFFREY HILGEDIECK, AQUA FINANCE INC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $101,216.53, 25 CEDAR DRIVE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH121

M&T BANK VS SYLVIA JOHNSON JONES, ROBERT JONES A/K/A ROBERT D JONES, INDIAN SPRINGS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $265,762.26, 3414 CHIPPEWA DRIVE, SHILOH. 20CH122

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS SCOTT FRY, LYN T FRY, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $113,734.66, 700 FORT HENRY ROAD, BELLEVILLE. 20CH128

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER VS STEPHEN T SHERRELL A/K/A STEPHEN TYLOR SHERRELL A/K/A STEPHEN SHERRELL, MARIA A SHERRELL A/K/A MARIA ANNTIONNETTE SHERRELL A/K/A MARIA SHERRELL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $94,978.60, 316 TODD LANE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH129

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC VS ERIC A THOMPSON, JENNIFER R THOMPSON, DISCOVER BANK, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $119,474.07, 22 RUE DEAU VILLE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH130