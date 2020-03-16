CLARK HILL PLC: The Coronavirus: Helping Employers Through New and Developing Workplace Issues

Clark Hill PLC recently issued the following announcement.

Topic

The Coronavirus: Helping Employers Through New and Developing Workplace Issues

Description:

Health threats, like the Coronavirus, can virtually come out of nowhere and as anyone paying attention to the recent news knows, can also be incredibly disruptive to business operations. To combat that disruption, it is important to understand what your employment options and obligations are under applicable state and Federal laws, and how to best develop flexible plans to deal with such outbreaks. Join Clark Hill PLC attorneys Joseph Urban and Vincent Sallan as they discuss these and other steps which businesses and employers can take to help both manage their workforce and minimize business interruption in these uncertain times.

Time:

Mar 18, 2020 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

