HOLLAND & KNIGHT: GovCon and COVID-19: What You Need to Know

Holland & Knight recently issued the following announcement.

When: March 17, 2020|

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Government contractors face a unique set of risks and opportunities from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including operational disruptions, supply chain challenges, labor and employment issues, and increased demand from U.S. government agencies for supplies and services required to respond to the crisis. Holland & Knight attorneys Kara Ariail, David Black, Eric Crusius and Bob Tompkins will provide an overview and analysis of what to expect and how best to respond to the challenges and opportunities arising from COVID-19.

Topics include:

What happens if prime contractors are having supply chain issues because of the virus?

What happens if a government worksite/personnel are unavailable?

What are the government's payment obligations to contractors?

What are "rated orders" issued under the Defense Production Act (DPA) and how are contractors required to respond?

What are the labor and employment aspects that contractors should consider?

We hope you will join us for this timely and highly informative presentation.

Continuing Legal Education

Holland & Knight is an approved CLE provider in several jurisdictions, including California, Georgia, Illinois, New York and Texas. All reasonable efforts to seek CLE credits for this program will be made. In certain instances, some programs may not be awarded CLE credits because of either content or jurisdictional restrictions. For New York attorneys, this program's format qualifies for CLE for transitional (newly admitted) and experienced attorneys.

Original source can be found here.