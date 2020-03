St. Clair County real estate Feb. 10-14

FEBRUARY 10

BELLEVILLE

$66,500 - 1020 N CHURCH ST - JEFFREY G AND BETH A MUELLER TO TYLER S BROWNE





$127,900 - 410 S MCKINLEY DR - 410 S MCKINLEY LLC TO GARY AND DEBBY SENECZYN

$120,000 - 201 SOUTH JACKSON ST - HARTER LARSON FAMILY TRUST TO KEVIN G AND KRISTEN E ALMGREN

$70,000 - 1025 FIVE FORKS - KEVIN DEREZOTES AND SHARON LUDDEN TO CYRUS SOLUTION LC 401K PLAN AND DAVID L RANDOLPH

$79,900 - 1025 FIVE FORKS - CYRUS SOLUTION LC AND RED DOOR DEVELOPMENT TO CASSIA OHASHI

$19,000 - 224 NORTH JACKSON ST - VICTOR P PANCHOT TO TRAVIS AND KATE WELBORN

$93,000 - 1025 FOREST AVE - KELLI M JUNG AND THOMAS MERRIMAN TO BRANDON AND ABIGAIL M KILDOW

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

DUPO

$117,500 - 213 N 5TH ST - JAMES W AND ARLENE P CARTER TO MILTON H JONES III AND NICOLETTE M JONES

$560,150 - 1610 DESIGN WAY - FRAME FAMILY PARTNERSHIP #3 TO 1610 DESIGN WAY LLC

$280,075 - 1610 DESIGN WAY - PADBERG FAMILY LLC TO 1610 DESIGN WAY LLC

$280,075 - 1610 DESIGN WAY - EPM PROPERTIES LLC TO 1610 DESIGN WAY LLC

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$12,400 - 1444 N 42ND ST - OTHELL AND KECIA CROSS TO LANSDOWNE COMMUNITY INITIATIVE

FREEBURG

$30,000 - 6958 HOLCOMB SCHOOL RD - FANNIE MAE TO ROSE HOFFMAN

LENZBURG

$365,000 - 10464 ST LIBORY RD - AARON AND SARAH JANSEN TO KEVIN AND MELANIE R PARKS

MASCOUTAH

$225,000 - 308 WILMAGLEN DR - HAROLD N AND SUSAN C FRIEDERICH TO CARSON AND BRITTANY MACK

$38,000 - 600 E SOUTH ST - DINO KASSAROS TO MASCOUTAH MEADOWS LLC

$179,900 - 480 FALLING LEAF WAY - BENJAMIN L SAUERHAGE TO JOHNATHON AND ASHTON ORRELL

$215,000 - 9909 CESSNA CT - JAMES PHILIP EUGENE SERRETT TO DEREK AND KIMBERLY TISSAW

MILLSTADT

$700,000 - 3055 FOREST HILL SCHOOL RD - BARBER TRUSTS TO DARRELL R GREGG JR AND TRINA D GREGG

$238,000 - 120 GLADWYN DR - CORRINE C KIRBY TO KENNETH L JAMES JR AND HEIDI J HEITGARD

$475,000 - 4606 FLORAVILLE RD - GRIVES INVESTMENTS CO TO ZACHARIAH S WHORTON SR AND ALICIA M WHORTON

O'FALLON

$98,550 - 107 E JEFFERSON ST - REGIONS BANK TO SANMAN PROPERTIES LTD

$70,000 - 1344 ASHTON FALLS DR - RESERVES OF TIMBER RIDGE LLC TO HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION

$275,000 - 1038 THORNBURY PL - DAMIAN AND AMY MACIAS TO DANA AND RYAN KERNEY

$77,500 - 206 MYLAUN DR - KATHLEEN A YOUNG TO JARVIS L CHAPPUS

$427,746 - 1344 ASHTON FALLS DR (LOT 115 RTR-2C) - HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION TO C MICHAEL LINDER AND LORI M LINDER REVOCABLE TRUST

$210,000 - 920 MONTEREY DR - ZACHARIAH S AND ALICIA M WHORTON TO DAVID SHANE DULL AND SIOBHAN M MCALPIN

$150,000 - 407 SOUTH SMILEY ST - BRADLEY AND JAMIE L LEWIS TO KEEGAN NESCH AND CLAIRE FORD

$15,000 - 204 MEDAOWBROOK DR - RICKY CATHERS, EXECUTOR TO LOGAN C BAKER

SHILOH

$145,000 - 8 INNSBRUCK LANE - SOUTHGATE INVESTMENTS AND DEVELOPMENT LLC TO IRON STAR PROPERTIES LLC

$50,000 - 10 TWIN OAKS DR - SOUTHGATE INVESTMENTS AND DEVELOPMENT LLC TO IRON STAR PROPERTIES LLC

SMITHTON

$176,000 - 412 SOUTH HICKORY ST - DONNA R LAPORTE AND WILLIAM N BRUNO AND NANCY J BECKER AND DANN L BRUNO TO PAUL D AND ALICE D QUIRIN

SWANSEA

$699 - 205 ANNA ST - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO 2019 CASTLE LLC

$95,000 - 3116 SMELTING WORKS RD - ANNE M LEONARD TO BENJAMIN E AND TONYA L GASS

FEBRUARY 11

BELLEVILLE

$90,000- 220 BRITTANY LANE - BRITTANY WELLS TO EMILY J MORRIS AND AND KAREN J JACKSON REVOCABLE TRUST

$13,000 - 309 DUTCH HOLLOW RD - THE ESTATE OF VIRGIL WEINGLAND TO ROBERT MIZE, TRUSTEE OF THE HARTMAN LANE LAND TRUST

$45,000 - 131 LINCOLN PLACE UNIT G - LINCOLN PLACE INVESTMENTS LLC TO SALON M STUDIOS AND BOUTIQUE LLC

$70,000 - 30 SOUTH 98TH ST - JANET D AND ALFRED G KING TO TYLETT N DAVIS

$152,000 - 231 JULIA PL - DAVID W KUHN AND CRYSTAL G BURNETT TO JOSEPH W GALLAGHER JR AND CYNTHIA GALLAGHER

CAHOKIA

$13,500 - 1123 ST STEPHENS DR - RAMONA JACKSON TO DALLAS HAWKINS

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$1,000 - 1635 NORTH 42ND ST - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO ARETE INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC

$101,000 - 2715 N 37TH ST - JOSE HUERTA TO JORGE CALENTE LIRA SERRANCE

$35,000 - 414 NORTH 73RD ST - GINA G JACKSON TO MARLON MILLER

LEBANON

$12,000 - 511 WEST DEE ST - HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LUCILLE SIEGEL TO RICHARD POLJAN

O'FALLON

$140,000 - 703 NORTH LINCOLN AVE - CAROLE SUE DUHADWAY AND BETTY JEAN REED TO COURTNEY JONES

$100,000 - 607 WEST JEFFERSON ST - JAMEEL A AND VANESSA M ACOSTA TO DEREK J FEDERHOFER

SWANSEA

$491,000 - 1505 RENOIR AVE - BRAD J AND ANGELA C DAUBACH TO NAPOLEON AND TINA MOND

$265,000 - 112 LAKE LORRAINE DR - KEITH SCOTT HOLL AND MARGARET MARIA HOLL TO KEVIN KEITH CLAYPOOL

FEBRUARY 12

BELLEVILLE

$466,500 - 12 ROCKY FORD RD - BETTY BOLLMEIER AND MARK SURMEIER TO RAYMOND E VINCENT JR AND CHRISTINE A VINCENT

$175,000 - 120 MEADOWCREST DR - BRIAN EJ AND TERESA C WRIGHT TO THOMAS DIEST

$110,500 - 49 WHITESIDE DR - ANDREW J AND CHRISTINE D EUNPU TO MARSHA MOCABY

$107,000 - 2011 EAST BELLE AVE - JORY FICK TO MARSHALL DAY

CAHOKIA

$42,000 - 1128 SAINT MARGARET DR - TURN KEY PROPERTIES LLC TO MODEL RE LLC

EAST CARONDELET

$144,000 - 2635 OLD STATE ROUTE 3 - MIDDENDORF INDUSTRIAL GROUP LLC TO MKL LEASING LLC

FAIRMONT CITY

$5,500,000 - 34 FAIRMONT CITY BLVD - JVCS LLC TO FAIRMONT CITY BOULEVARD LLC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$105,000 - 33 JOSEPH DR - ALYSSA AND JACOB RODRIGUEZ TO CLAY MASON AND HANNA ZYSK

LENZBURG

$5,000 - 310 E PICKNEYVILLE ST - KENNETH WOMACK TO KENNETH D JORDAN

$150,000 - 9518 SCHALLER RD - AUSTIN M SAUGET TO KILE BAILEY

O'FALLON

$407,000 - 8514 TERRACOTA PL - TREVOR R FENWICK TO DAVID BITNER

SWANSEA

$247,423 - 1696 CANOPY CREST CIRCLE - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO KENAY A AND MIRIC F BYAS

FEBRUARY 14

BELLEVILLE

$11,000 - 1933 RESERVE WALK WAY - REUNION DEVELOPMENT LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$110,000 - 333 ROANOKE DR - THOMAS D AND ELIZABETH C BRUCE TO ROY L FRAZIER

$44,775 - 202 SOUTHGATE DR - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO BLUEGRASS PREMIER HOMES LLC

$17,700 - 636 N 39TH ST - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO TERRY W PETERS

$100,000 - 7702 BAXTER DR - HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY BOYLES, DECEASED TO CLAYTON J FISHER

$88,900 - 1704 MUREN BLVD - TOBY N TRAPP TO RYAN CALABRA

CAHOKIA

$75,000 - 3413 MISSISSIPPI AVE - SCOTT CREDIT UNION TO 913 LOCUS LLC

COLUMBIA

$425,000 - 831 AUTUMN RISE LN - KEITH A AND JOYCE A MILSON TO TODD N AND JENNIFER F HARRELL

DUPO

$4,000 - 2206 MALVERN ST - OAKLEY AND CARLA HANKINS TO ROGER C DIXON

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$4,000 - 4880 MCCASLAND AVE - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR THE C BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-RP2 TO ARETE INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$14,000 - 8923 OLD BUNKUM RD - DALE AND NICHOLE COCHRAN TO TAURINO AND MARCELA FIGUEROA

FREEBURG

$92,900 - 412 WEST TEMPLE ST - BRYAN MUELLER AND ELIZABETH MARIE RAMIREZ TO CRYSTAL CLARK AND SHELLY ROSS

LEBANON

$22,500 - 218 NORTH MONROE ST - DARREN S AND ELIZABETH HOOKS TO CRAIG AND KRISTIN WHITEHEAD

MARISSA

$68,500 - 702 SOUTH HAMILTON - AMY HUGGINS MELSER AND WILLIAM ANDREW HUGGINS TO JOHNATHAN AND ANNIE GOTSCH

MASCOUTAH

$169,000 - 107 WEST GREEN ST - TYLER AND JULIA NEWPORT TO JEFFREY A DINKELMANN JR

$32,000 - 11414 FUESSER RD - RALPH R AND DEBRA S RENTH TO ERIC B RENTH AND AMANDA SOUTHARD

MILLSTADT

$88,000 - 311 E LAUREL ST - MICHAEL GASTRO TO BRENDEN MORRIS

O'FALLON

$77,000 - 409 PONDEROSA AVE APT 5 - MARK THOMPSON TO SKEET D AND JENNIE J HUSKEY

SWANSEA

$271,055 - 1685 CANOPY CREST CIRCLE - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO DAVID W AND SARAH A ALLISON

$98,800 - 46 CLINTON HILL DR - CHRISTIAN BIANCUR TO ALLYSON DOTY

$7,800 - 1202 KINSELLA AVE - BLUESTEM PROPERTIES LLC TO RICHARD B SUTTER

$189,500 - 3920 MICHAEL JOHN DR - RASHEENA CHILDS TO MATTHEW C AND JUSTYNA MCCAMISH