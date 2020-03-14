U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 6

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 6 in the suits below:

In Michael G. Kavanagh against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Michael G. Kavanagh. (attachments: # 1 Summons, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(camp, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David D. Camp On Behalf Of Michael G. Kavanagh (camp, David)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (camp, David)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Michael G. Kavanagh. (camp, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00254 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In USA against Ilinois Public Aid and M. Pauline Crawford:

'Complaint Against M. Pauline Crawford, Illinois Public Aid, Filed By Usa. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A Through C, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Foreclosure By Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Adam E. Hanna On Behalf Of Usa (hanna, Adam)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00249 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In USA against Citifinancial Services, Inc. , Shery L. Quilman and Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council:

'Complaint Against Citifinancial Services, Inc., Sherry L. Quillman, Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council, Filed By Usa. (attachments: # 1 Affidavit A Through C, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Foreclosure By Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Adam E. Hanna On Behalf Of Usa (hanna, Adam)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00248 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Wiliam Feliciano against Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, Jane Doe 3, Jane Doe 4, Jane Doe 5, Jery Denyson, Johnson, Oscar Talmag and Web:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By William Feliciano.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By William Feliciano. (jaj)'

'Motion To Appoint Counsel By William Feliciano. (jaj)'

'Motion For Service Of Process At Government Expense By William Feliciano. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-247-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 3/6/2003. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 3/6/2020. Consent Due By 3/27/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00247-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In James Demus against A. David:

'Complaint Against A. David Filed By James Demus.(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-251-njr. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 3/6/2020. (jaj)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 3/6/2020. Consent Due By 3/27/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00251-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Christian Thompson against H. Elison and S. Stover:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Christian Thompson.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Christian Thompson. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Christian Thompson. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-252-jpg. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/6/2020. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 3/6/2020. Consent Due By 3/27/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00252-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.