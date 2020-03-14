Madison - St. Clair Record

Case activity for Central Laborers' Pension Welfare and Annuity Funds vs Christy Industrial Services on March 12

Filings

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Central Laborers' Pension Welfare and Annuity Funds against Christy Industrial Services on March 12.

'Complaint Against Christy Industrial Services ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4139176.), Filed By Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Exhibit, # 4 Exhibit, # 5 Exhibit, # 6 Exhibit, # 7 Exhibit, # 8 Exhibit, # 9 Exhibit, # 10 Exhibit, # 11 Exhibit, # 12 Exhibit)(kelley, Thomas)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Thomas R. Kelley On Behalf Of Central Laborers' Pension Welfare And Annuity Funds (kelley, Thomas)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00268 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 12.

