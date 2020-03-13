Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, March 13, 2020

Case activity for Kelin Johns vs Paycor, Inc. on March 11

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 13, 2020

General court 06

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Kelin Johns against Paycor, Inc. on March 11.

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County Circuit Court, Case Number 2020l000114 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4138236), Filed By Paycor, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 State Court Complaint Exhibit A- State Court Complaint, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Exhibit B-Civil Cover Sheet)(galibois, Michael)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Michael B. Galibois On Behalf Of Paycor, Inc. (galibois, Michael)'

'Exhibit By Paycor, Inc.. Exhibit To 1 Notice Of Removal, Exhibit B-Declaration Of Robert Whitworth. (galibois, Michael)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00264 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 11.

