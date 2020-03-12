U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on March 4

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on March 4 in the suits below:

In Darvel Luster against Maintenance Crew, Rick Watson, St. Clair County Jail and Wexford Health Staff:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Darvell Luster.(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-243-jpg. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 3/4/2020. (jaj)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 3/4/2020. Consent Due By 3/25/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00243-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Altamese Young against Belleville Behavioral Health & Nursing Center, LLC and Integrity Healthcare Communities, LLC:

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court For The 20th Judicial Circuit, State Of Illinois, County Of St. Clair, Case Number 19l742 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4132629), Filed By Belleville Behavioral Health & Nursing Center, Llc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D, # 5 Exhibit E)(selvey, Jason)'

'Supplement To Notice Of Removal Re 1 Notice Of Removal, By Belleville Behavioral Health & Nursing Center, Llc. Civil Cover Sheet. (selvey, Jason)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Jason A. Selvey On Behalf Of All Defendants (selvey, Jason)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Jody K. Mason On Behalf Of All Defendants (mason, Jody)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00244 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.