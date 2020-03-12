Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Case activity for Stephanie Hobs vs USAA General Indemnity Company on March 10

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 12, 2020

General court 02

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Stephanie Hobs against USAA General Indemnity Company on March 10.

'Notice Of Removal From Franklin County, Case Number 2020l7 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4136903), Filed By Usaa General Indemnity Company. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit Exhibit 1, # 3 Exhibit Exhibit 2, # 4 Exhibit Exhibit 3)(cloud, Patrick)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Patrick D. Cloud On Behalf Of Usaa General Indemnity Company (cloud, Patrick)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00262 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 10.

