Mary Karmeier endorses Overstreet for Supreme Court





To the Voters of the 5th Judicial Supreme Court District:

My name is Mary Karmeier.

In 2004, I wholeheartedly supported my husband, Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier, when he ran for the Supreme Court of Illinois. He was the only candidate in that election who was rated by an independent Illinois State Bar Association Committee as “Highly Recommended.” With your help and support he was elected, and I believe he has served the citizens of Illinois with honor, respect, integrity and dignity.

My husband has announced he will retire in December this year. Justice David Overstreet is running in the March 17 primary election to fill his seat.

I wholeheartedly support Justice Overstreet because I know him and he, too, has been “Highly Recommended” by that ISBA Committee.

Please keep in mind that these highly recommended ratings are based on recommendations from lawyers all over the Fifth District who know the candidates.

I am proud to support him, and I ask you to vote for Justice David Overstreet on Tuesday, March 17.

Mary Karmeier