Barberis is pro-gun, pro-life, pro- common sense

To the Editor:

I remember well when a dear friend of mine asked me who I was going to vote for in the 1980 presidential election and confidently responding to him “Ronald Reagan of course!”. I knew that our country desperately needed a change. We needed a president that could restore our national pride and our respect internationally. Reagan was not the choice of the political class. He emerged from the primary election with the help of grassroots supporters who believed in his conservative values and optimism for the future.

I feel the same way now when asked about my choice in the Republican primary for Illinois Supreme Court. When asked about whom I support I enthusiastically say “John Barberis of course.” I’ve had the privilege of knowing John personally. I know that he is staunchly pro-gun, pro-life and pro-common sense. I know that he is fair and impartial.

Like Reagan, John Barberis is not the choice of the political insiders. He is not the choice of the political action committees and he is not the choice of those who want activist judges who make the law rather than interpret it.

Illinois faces many challenges. We need Supreme Justices who have the intestinal fortitude to stand up to the special interest groups.

I am proud to call John Barberis my friend and I hope you will join me and many other grassroots conservatives in electing John Barberis in the March 17th primary as the Republican candidate for Illinois Supreme Court.

Tom McRae, Madison County Board member, District 14