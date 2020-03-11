In support of Barberis for Supreme Court

To the Editor:

Often the most overlooked races on the ballot are the judicial races. They’re listed at the very bottom of the ballot, sometimes on the second page. Many times, if you’re not a lawyer, you don’t know either of the candidates. I have the good fortune of calling Appellate Court Justice John Barberis my good friend, and I’m asking that you support him in the March 17 Republican primary for Supreme Court Justice.

Madison County has become a beacon statewide for the Republican Party in Illinois. As the state party has struggled over the past 10-15 years, the Republican Party in Madison County has thrived. John Barberis was a big part of this resurgence, in 2014 becoming only the second Republican to be elected Circuit Judge in Madison County in the past 100 years. Then in 2016, he won in a landslide election to the Fifth District Appellate Court.

This Republican revolution in Madison County didn’t arrive with lots of money, or savvy political consultants, or help from establishment Republican groups. It occurred because of a very smart, grassroots effort from dozens of dedicated volunteers who weren’t going to let money or fancy endorsements get in our way.

Now Justice Barberis is running for Illinois Supreme Court and is engaged in a tough primary battle against fellow Appellate Court Justice David Overstreet of Mt. Vernon. Justice Overstreet is being backed by the “Old Guard”: a collection of has-been former Republican legislators and some special interest lobbying groups.

However, the Madison County Republican Party last week took the very unusual step of endorsing a candidate in this race: John Barberis. It was only the second time they’ve ever endorsed a candidate. It was the most coveted endorsement in this race, because, while there are 37 counties in the Fifth District, more than 30% of the vote in the primary comes from Madison County alone.

As Madison County residents, we now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to elect a Supreme Court Justice from Madison County. And we couldn’t have a more perfect choice to represent our conservative values than John Barberis. I hope you will join me in supporting him on March 17.

Chris Slusser, Madison County Treasurer