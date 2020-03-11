Court activity on Feb. 21: Lydia Fancil vs Ethicon Inc

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byandagainstandon Feb. 21: 'Transfer Order For Cases On Exhibit A It Is Directed That On 03/06/2020 The Cases Identified On Exhibit A That Are Still Pending Shall Be Transferred To The United States District Courts Identified On Exhibit A Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Â§ 1404(a); On Or Before 03/05/2020 The Parties Are Directed To Confer And To File In Each Pending Individual Member Case Identified In Exhibit A, All Documents From The Main Mdl That The Parties Jointly Deem Relevant To Constitute An Appropriate Record For The Receiving Court To Consider; The Clerk Is Directed To Use The Appropriate Function In Cm/ecf To Extract Each Member Case Listed On Exhibit A That Remains Pending And Transfer It To The Corresponding United States District Court Listed On Exhibit A; After Transfer Of Each Member Case Listed In Exhibit A That Is Not Dismissed Prior To The Transfer Date, The Clerk Is Directed To Formally Close The Case And Strike It From The Docket Of This Court. Signed By Judge Joseph R. Goodwin On 02/21/2020. (cc: Clerk Of The Jpmdl; Counsel Of Record; Any Unrepresented Party) (ref: Mdl 2327; Cases Listed On Exhibit A) (kew) [transferred From West Virginia Southern On 3/9/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00255-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 9.