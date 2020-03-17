Customer sues over slip, fall at Granite City McDonald's

EDWARDSVILLE - A man is suing McDonald's and its franchise after he allegedly slipped and fell at the fast-food restaurant.

Raynard Parker claims he fell after slipping on the floor of the McDonald's on Madison Avenue in Granite City.

The personal injury suit, filed March 2 in Madison County Circuit Court, names McDonald's Corporation and Estel Foods, the franchisee.

The defendant claims the incident happened during a visit to the restaurant on July 5, 2019. At the time, the owners of the restaurant had a duty to provide the plaintiff and others with a "reasonably safe" premises and walkway, according to the suit.

The owners are accused of failing to maintain the floors in a safe condition for customers and failing to properly inspect the floors.

Further, the suit claims the defendants failed to train its employees in maintenance and inspection, and failed to place a sign, barrier or otherwise warn of the danger.

As a result, the plaintiff allegedly slipped and fell on a surface the defendants knew, or should have known, had an "unsafe accumulation of liquid."

Parker allegedly has experienced pain and suffering, and will continue to do so. He has also incurred medical bills for treatment and has been deprived of income.

The complaint claims the plaintiff did nothing to misuse the property or contribute to the slip and fall.

The defendants are accused of negligence and premises liability.

The plaintiff, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by Ellen Burford of the Burford Law Office in Granite City.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-270