St. Clair County foreclosures Feb. 18-24

FEBRUARY 18

WELLS FARGO BANK NA VS SCOTT H LITTLEFIELD A/K/A SCOTT LITTLEFIELD, KERRI D KELLY A/K/A KERRI D LITTLEFIELD A/K/A KERRI LITTLEFIELD, CITY OF BELLEVILLE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $49,118.36, 123 NORTH 78TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH100

FEBRUARY 19

REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE VS SHIRZELL M BOLDEN A/K/A SHIRZELL MONETTE BOLDEN A/K/A SHERZELLE MONETTE BOLDEN A/K/A SHEIRZELLE MONETTE BOLDEN, JAUWAYLLYN T BOLDEN, TOWN OF STOOKEY, ST CLAIR COUNTY, $77,169.39, 5908 WILSON DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH101

FEBRUARY 20

NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LLC VS SANDRA J DENTON, PAUL M HAHN, NOELLE R HAHN, LVNV FUNDING LLC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $44,873.28, 203 BOUNTIFUL DRIVE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH102

FEBRUARY 21

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS INC VS GLORIA J ERVIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AMERICAN BOTTOMS REGIONAL WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY, STATE OF ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $59,018.93, 48 LIOSEL DRIVE, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 20CH103

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY VS MELLONIE CALAMEASE F/K/A MELLONIE USERY RAINEY F/K/A MELLONIE U RAINEY A/K/A MELLONIE EVANS, CHARLES E CALAMEASE, STONE BRIDGES ESTATES HOA, STONE BRIDGE ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $252,964.91, 1021 RICHLAND PARK DRIVE, O'FALLON. 20CH104

BANK OF SPRINGFIELD VS CHRISTOPHER S KING, ANGELA H BUTLER A/K/A ANGELA KING, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $88,262.48, 208 ELVIRA DRIVE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH105

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS JOHN FORNESS A/K/A JOHN J FORNESS, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) NA, ONE MAIN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC S/B/M TO SPRINGFIELD FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ILLINOIS INC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $83,976.61, 26 WHITESIDE DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH106

FEBRUARY 24

BROKER SOLUTIONS INC D/B/A NEW AMERICAN FUNDING VS JOSHUA MONROE, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $79,630.94, 145 S 34TH STREET, BELLEVILLE. 20CH107

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS RONALD B KAEMMERER A/K/A RON KAEMMERER, WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION F/K/A WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL BANK, CITY OF BELLEVILLE, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) NA SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CAPITAL ONE BANK, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $81,803.48, 420 PARK AVENUE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH108

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS SHERRIA WILBORN A/K/A SHERRIA R WILBORN, CATHOLIC AND COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION, WINDSOR CREEK HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $267,611.43, 505 DICKINSON DRIVE, O'FALLON. 20CH109

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS DANIEL W RILEY, SARAH M RILEY, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $100,133.96, 32 SHERWOOD FOREST, BELLEVILLE. 20CH110

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC VS ANNETTE M HENTE A/K/A ANNETTE MARIE HENTE A/K/A ANNETTE HENTE A/K/A ANNETTE M BERTELSMAN A/K/A ANNETTE BERTELSMAN A/K/A ANNETTE M DERTELSMAN, WALTER SCOTT HENTE A/K/A WALTER S HENTE, VILLAGES AT WINGATE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $239,424.06, 2674 LONDON LANE, SHILOH. 20CH111

BROKER SOLUTIONS INC D/B/A NEW AMERICAN FUNDING VS KEVIN WATKINS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $167.612.07, 306 AGNES DRIVE, O'FALLON. 20CH112