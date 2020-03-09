Former State Rep. Kay endorses Overstreet

To the Editor:

Primary races are often not taken seriously. The Supreme Court race in the 5th Judicial District, pitting John Barberis against David Overstreet, will decide who will face the Democrat nominee to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Lloyd Karmeier. This race is important.

Barberis and Overstreet are friends of mine. Both are good men.

But Overstreet is the only Republican that has the judicial skill set that led him to earn a Highly Recommended rating from the Judicial Evaluations Committee of the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA). Barberis was Not Recommended by ISBA.

Judicial ratings are important. Overstreet's Highly Recommended rating was awarded to him by the Evaluations Committee based on higher performance awarded in the critical categories of Integrity, Impartiality, Legal Ability, Temperament, and Sensibility. This rating allows Overstreet to compete successfully against a Democrat.

In 2004, Justice Lloyd Karmeier received a Highly Qualified rating similar to that recently earned by Overstreet. Karmeier won the 2004 election and the Supreme Court is more impartial today.

Because Overstreet has been Highly Recommended to fill the shoes of Justice Lloyd Karmeier by a Judicial Evaluations Committee, Overstreet has earned my endorsement.

I ask you to join me on March 17th by voting in the Republican primary for David Overstreet to be the Republican candidate for Illinois Supreme Court.

Former Republican State Rep. Dwight Kay