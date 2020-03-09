HOLLAND & KNIGHT: CMMC: Compliance, Audits and What to Really Expect

Holland & Knight recently issued the following announcement.

When: March 12, 2020

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET

Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) refers to information that is not considered classified but still requires safeguarding or controlled dissemination according to the applicable law(s), regulations and policies. The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification is being developed to provide a systematic way of ensuring the protection of this information. It establishes a series of certification levels to indicate which controls and processes are being implemented and to allow certificated third party organizations to conduct audits. Partner Eric Crusius will present a webinar to explain what each certification level entails and to review pre-audit case scenarios.

Original source can be found here.