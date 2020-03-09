Madison - St. Clair Record

Monday, March 9, 2020

HOLLAND & KNIGHT: CMMC: Compliance, Audits and What to Really Expect

By The Madison County Record | Mar 9, 2020

Lawyer

Holland & Knight recently issued the following announcement.

When: March 12, 2020

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET

Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) refers to information that is not considered classified but still requires safeguarding or controlled dissemination according to the applicable law(s), regulations and policies. The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification is being developed to provide a systematic way of ensuring the protection of this information. It establishes a series of certification levels to indicate which controls and processes are being implemented and to allow certificated third party organizations to conduct audits. Partner Eric Crusius will present a webinar to explain what each certification level entails and to review pre-audit case scenarios.

Original source can be found here.

Want to get notified whenever we write about Holland & Knight ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Holland & Knight, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Holland & Knight