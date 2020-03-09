Madison - St. Clair Record

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Wrongful death suit filed against Gateway Regional Medical Center

Lawsuits

By John Breslin | Mar 9, 2020

Shutterstock 561396394

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County medical center is being sued after a patient died in the defendant's care. 

Lisa Moslander filed suit Feb. 28 in Madison County Circuit Court as administrator of the estate of Richard Moslander, who died Dec. 6, 2018.

The suit claims Gateway Regional Medical Center, and various staff, were negligent and careless. Employees failed to apply their knowledge and skill, it is alleged.

Specifically, it is claimed that the center and staff failed to adequately monitor input and output , failed to monitor daily weights, failed to address "severely rising serum creatinine levels."

Further, it is alleged that the center failed to monitor with telemetry the continued use of saline intraveneously and worsening kidney function.

Moslander, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by Joseph A. Bartholomew of Cook, Bartholomew, Shevlin, Cook & Jones in Belleville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-264

Want to get notified whenever we write about Madison County Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Madison County Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Madison County Circuit Court

More News