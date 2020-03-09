Wrongful death suit filed against Gateway Regional Medical Center

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County medical center is being sued after a patient died in the defendant's care.

Lisa Moslander filed suit Feb. 28 in Madison County Circuit Court as administrator of the estate of Richard Moslander, who died Dec. 6, 2018.

The suit claims Gateway Regional Medical Center, and various staff, were negligent and careless. Employees failed to apply their knowledge and skill, it is alleged.

Specifically, it is claimed that the center and staff failed to adequately monitor input and output , failed to monitor daily weights, failed to address "severely rising serum creatinine levels."

Further, it is alleged that the center failed to monitor with telemetry the continued use of saline intraveneously and worsening kidney function.

Moslander, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by Joseph A. Bartholomew of Cook, Bartholomew, Shevlin, Cook & Jones in Belleville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-264