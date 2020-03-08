Madison - St. Clair Record

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Case activity for Michael G. Kavanagh vs Commissioner of Social Security on March 6

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 8, 2020

General court 01

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Michael G. Kavanagh against Commissioner of Social Security on March 6.

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Michael G. Kavanagh. (attachments: # 1 Summons, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(camp, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David D. Camp On Behalf Of Michael G. Kavanagh (camp, David)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (camp, David)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Michael G. Kavanagh. (camp, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00254 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 6.

