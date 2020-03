The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainstandon March 6.

'Complaint Against Citifinancial Services, Inc., Sherry L. Quillman, Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council, Filed By Usa. (attachments: # 1 Affidavit A Through C, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Foreclosure By Usa (hanna, Adam)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Adam E. Hanna On Behalf Of Usa (hanna, Adam)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00248 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 6.