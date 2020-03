St. Clair County real estate Feb. 3-7

FEBRUARY 3

BELLEVILLE

$82,000 - 2866 BROOKMEADOW DR - ANGELA MITCHELL TO ADAM SARIH

$65,000 - 7005 NORTHERN DR - KATHERINE MARIE LEE TO SHERRY D ROBINSON

$142,500 - 25 BERKSHIRE DR - JODY E JOHNSON TO RICHARD BRADY ADDIS

$181,500 - 1905 RICHMOND SPRINGS LN - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO RENETIA COLINE

$160,000 - 340 SUMTER DR - EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO LANCE SILVA IRA TO DUANE E AND MELANIE G ARMSTRONG

$21,203- 421 EAST A ST - GEORGE M UHL AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST TO JOHN P DEPPE

$42,001 - 2405 RICHLAND PRAIRIE BLVD - RURAL HOUSING/US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE TO KEITH TAYLOR

$137,500 - 2601 BELLE-MAR DR - LOUISE KRAMER TO DAVID MARLER

$199,650 - 11 JUANITA PL - JAMIE N BRUTTO TO YUSEF TO SAHIB AND ASPEN MALIK

$69,900 - 109 COLONY DR - ROGER W RODDY AND ELLEN M NOWAK-RODDY TO KIERSTEN BEYER

$47,500 - 517 ABEND ST - CARL W ANDRES TO ZACHARY BURNS-STUECK

$40,000 - 7502 MELBA LN - MARY L GRODZICKI TO ANDREW R GRODZICKI

$215,000 - 1825 DALTON DR - RUSSELL L BURNETT AND MARY L HART TO GARY W AND KATHY J KRONK

$125,000 - 2900 FRANK SCOTT PKWY WEST #9 - REGIONS BANK, TRUSTEE TO REGIONS BANK, TRUSTEE

CAHOKIA

$250,000 - 7954 SONORA RIDGE - FOREST LAKES ACQUISITION LLC TO LILLIE AND AJ MITCHELL

$39,900 - 1149 PISA DR - BRIAN K RADER TO JOHNSTON REALTY INC

CASEYVILLE

$203,985 - EAST 5TH AND WATER STREETS - KNIGHTS OF COLUMBIA INC TO IMPACT CHURCH ST LOUIS

DUPO

$65,000 - 716 STATE ST - RUSSELL WALSTER TO KENNETH W RODENBERG

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$31,900 - 846 NORTH 89TH - US BANK TRUST NA AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF22 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST TO EARL LEE HOLLOWAY AND ELVIRA SUSAN GARCIA HOLLOWAY

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$30,000 - 9543 HOLY CROSS RD - BONNIE J FRAWLEY AND EDWARD A FRAWLEY JR TO ALLEGRA INVESTMENTS LLC

$105,000 - 25 ESTATES VIEW DR - JEAN N WOODS TO RACHAEL J HARRIS

LEBANON

$250,000 - 208 PINE TRAIL - GERI L BOSSE TO KURT AND NANCY BOECK

MASCOUTAH

$49,625 - 9670 WINNEBAGO WAY - AKS DEVELOPMENT LLC TO KAPPERT CONSTRUCTION CO

$330,000 - 1196 WIDGEON DR - INNOVATION CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LLC TO THOMAS A AND AMANDA M VESSER

$220,395 - 1216 LEAR LN - COUNTRY-TEK HOMES INC TO CONNOR POLLMAN

NEW ATHENS

$8,000 - 12 SANDRIDGE DR - 2019 CASTLE LLC TO ROBERT A AND AUTUMN H BAUM

O'FALLON

$364,636 - 1301 BRADSTREET DR - D&F HOME BUILDERS INC TO KYLE AND JESSICA JAKOBITZ

$1,200 - 911 E HIGHWAY 50 - GERARD SCHUETZENHOFER AND STEVEN R DICKERSON TO IDOT

$277,500 - 931 PRAIRIE CROSSING - MELISSA A STERLING TO JAMES AND DONNA HAHS

SHILOH

$323,00 - 3450 CATON RUN CROSSING - DANIEL M AND PATRICIA L BOATMAN TO AINO AND MIRANDA MOORE

SMITHTON

$145,000 - 5536 HIGH ST - MATTHEW K BUESCHER TO TYLER LANFERSIECK

$315,000 - 4263 WATER OAK LN - DUSTIN AND LINDSAY BRUEGGEMANN TO JOHN AND CATHERINE BRUENING

SWANSEA

$95,000 - 14A PARK PL - REGIONS BANK, TRUSTEE TO REGIONS BANK, TRUSTEE

$234,900 - 3920 BEECHMONT CIRCLE - LINDA A MEHRTENS TO ALEC M AND KORI E HOVEN

$520,000 - 4205 RODIN AVE - JEREMY AND LAURA MCKINNEY TO BASSAM AND MAJEDA RAMADAN

$65,000 - 4049 GENTRY LN - WELLS FARGO BANK NA TO EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO JOHN P JORNS IRA

WASHINGTON PARK

$800 - 5426 ROSEMONT AVE - MICHELE FOSTER AND MARVELL SANDERS TO CLIFTON POWELL

FEBRUARY 4

BELLEVILLE

$101,500 - 408 BLUE RIDGE DR - LARRY AND SANDRA R KROENIG TO LINDA MEHRTENS

$18,500 - 4206 OAK LN - NEW ERA VENTURES LLC TO TISH401 LLC

$148,000 - 141 LAKE FOREST DR - GAP REAL ESTATE LLC TO DAVID AND AMI WICKISER

$217,000 - 209 KENLEY COURT - ANDREW A AND JALINCIA S HICKS TO JOHN AND SUJEIN BRENNAN

$82,000 - 107 SOUTH 30TH ST - 6200 NAGEL LLC TO KATHRYN NICOLE GARNER

$152,000 - 417 WEATHERSTONE DR - DANA GARDNER TO DAVID L ADAMS JR AND JILL A ADAMS

$164,000 - 2745 AUTUMN HARVEST LN - KELLI HENSON TO NATHAN B AND DANIELLE J GARDNER

CAHOKIA

$39,500 - 601 SAINT NICHOLAS DR - JMR HOLDINGS LLC TO IPREI LLC

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$8,000 - 51 DELORES DR - LVDAG-FAM LLC TO JOSE GARCIA AND SHEYNA CRUZ

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$260,000 - 7402 TIMBERWOLF TRAIL - COREY WAYNE DAGLEY TO ROBERT H COLE II

$34,689 - 12 FAIRWAY DR - KEITH O HILDEBRAND TO BASHAR MURAD

$208,000 - 7435 TIMBERPOINT COUNRT - STEVEN J KUEGLER, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO NORISE D NICHOLS

$127,000 - 417 ANITA DR - JOHN G HEIDEN JR AND DEBRA L HEIDEN TO JAMES BRAY AND HONGMAN TANG

$75,000 - 521 JOSEPH DR - CURT STEPP, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF CARRIE E SCHIFFERDECKER, DECEASED TO JOSEPH H DUFF

LEBANON

$37,000 - 501 WEST DEE ST - RYAN C AND JENNIFER FRUEH TO JUSTIN AND LESLEY GERARD

MASCOUTAH

$52,500 - 217 W OAK ST - LEROY W BISCHOFF TO JARVIS COMPANIES INC

MARISSA

$80,000 - 311 S PARK ST - FIVE STAR PREMIER PROPERTIES LLC TO JOSHUA HILL

MILLSTADT

$349,900 - 4695 DOUGLAS RD - CRAIG C AND MELISSA A MUETH TO ANTHONY AND APRIL POINDEXTER

O'FALLON

$232,050 - 714 ST NICHOLAS DR - ERIC H ANDREW TO DAVID M AND JUDITH A FAHRNER

$40,000 - 1804 WEST HIGHWAY 50 - HARRY M AND ROSE A STATHAM TO DAVID B OWEN

$255,489 - 934 BENJAMIN DR - JOHN C AND COLEEN B LUCAS TO MICHAEL AND TINA SANDLIN

$198,000 - 311 AGNES DR - DEANNE M WEISS TO BRADLEY AND JAMIE LEWIS

$40,000 - 1823 CREEKVIEW DR - NEIL K AND SANDRA S SAPPINGFIELD TO LAWRENCE TYLER

SHILOH

$142,000 - 348 RADCLIFF RD - MERLE E COFFEY TO THEODIS NEAL

SMITHTON

$230,000 - 242 SOUTH HICKORY ST - EDDY L MORGAN TO SMITHTON COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT

ST LIBORY

$151,000 - 1027 ROOSEVELT ST - JERRY KESLER JR TO TAMMY C GIACOMO

FEBRUARY 5

BELLEVILLE

$29,900 - 23 GRANVUE DR - JUDITH M JOHNSON, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF JOHN V JOHNSON, DECEASED TO MARCUS MOSLEY

CAHOKIA

$60,000 - 2108 CAMP JACKSON RD - SAED JABER TO BG LOGISTICS LLC

$21,000 - 2019 DELORES ST - PAULA F MUNARI TO ERIC KNAUST

CASEYVILLE

$293,067 - 8008 VILLA VALLEY LN - KC CONSTRUCTION TO CRAIG AND MELISSA BOST

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$102,000 - 40 IRMA LN - TOP TOWING AND AUTOMOTIVE LLC TO CORBIN A AND KATHERIN M DEBOER

$255,000 - 144 PARR AVE - PHILIP AND MARCIA J KAMMAN TO AMY AND KYLE EADS

O'FALLON

$218,000 - 522 HIGHLAND ESTATES DR - CR HOLLAND CONSTRUCTION LLC TO ZACKERY D AND KATHERINE R REMER

SHILOH

$42,000 - 2701 CRIMSON VIEW DR - SD2 LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$1,100 - 210 GOALBY DR - VILLAGE OF SHILOH TO DENNIS AND TERESA SPARM

FEBRUARY 6

BELLEVILLE

$170,000 - 5 FAIRWAY DR - JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC AND HOMEFRONT PROPERTIES TO ANGEL R LEWIS

$60,000 - 57 WINDSOR DR - JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC AND HOMEFRONT PROPERTIES TO OPEN DOOR MANAGEMENT LLC

$277,500 - 335 NORTH POEDER MILL RD - CARL W LEE REVOCABLE TRUST TO KATHERINE BARKLEY AND JAMIE LEE BURROWS

$307,000 - 15 TOWNE HALL ESTATE DR - MICHAEL BORKOWSKI TO ROBERT AND ELIZABETH WOODWARD

COLLINSVILLE

$5,000 - 2823 HARVARD PL - CHRISTOPHER HILL TO PEDRO AND KATHY OSORIO

DUPO

$24,000 - 628 N 3RD ST - INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO WILLIAM B DAVENPORT JR

FAIRMONT CITY

$51,000 - 2502 N 41ST ST - SERGIO CARRIEDO CARDENAS TO LORENA PEREZ AND EDUARDO VITE

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$83,000- 9731 GREENRIDGE HEIGHTS RD - CHRISTY LEE BELLEVILLE TO JMM INVESTMENT GROUP LLC

MASCOUTAH

$64,000 - 100 SOUTH JEFFERSON ST - JAMES A AND NANCY S REED TO DANIEL E AND MICHELLE BYINGTON

NEW ATHENS

$190,000 - 8801 DARMSTADT RD - ESTATE OF EDGAR WIRTH BY SHARON MEHRTENS, GUARDIAN TO GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES BROKERAGE LC

SHILOH

$142,100 - 2212 MADERO DR - HTE HOUSING LLC TO DAWN HILLMAN

TRENTON

$212,500 - 0 SUMMERFIELD SOUTH RD - ROBERT A BAER TO PAUL E AND WENDY N WILHELM

FEBRUARY 7

BELLEVILLE

$58,000 - 9901 BALTIMORE ST - CAVE CREEK PROPERTIES INC TO TRINITY GRIFFIN

CAHOKIA

$15,000 - 2164 SANDY RIDGE - EVAN P SHEARER TO RODNEY AND SHALIMAR LECLERE

CASEYVILLE

$420,00 - 7655 N ILLINOIS ST - STEVEN D JOHNSON TO THE STORAGE CENTER OF O'FALLON LLC

COLLINSVILLE

$99,381- 5 DAVIS WOODS - THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO CHRIS SIGLOCK

MASCOUTAH

$357,857 - 638 MORTAR ST - HOMES BY DESIGN INC TO MEGAN A BENDER

$250,000 - 603 NORTH 1ST ST - KENNETH AND SUSAN BOATRIGHT TO GAGE AND JESSICA HUGO

O'FALLON

$260,000 - 435 BANDMOUR PL - TERESA A HOFF TO CRAIG N AND ROSE A VEILE

SWANSEA

$286,866 - 3612 MOORGATE CT - FULFORD HOMES LLC TO DEMETRI AND TANIESHA HARPER