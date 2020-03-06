Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, March 6, 2020

Case activity for Altamese Young vs Belleville Behavioral Health & Nursing Center, LLC on March 4

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 6, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Altamese Young against Belleville Behavioral Health & Nursing Center, LLC and Integrity Healthcare Communities, LLC on March 4.

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court For The 20th Judicial Circuit, State Of Illinois, County Of St. Clair, Case Number 19l742 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4132629), Filed By Belleville Behavioral Health & Nursing Center, Llc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D, # 5 Exhibit E)(selvey, Jason)'

'Supplement To Notice Of Removal Re 1 Notice Of Removal, By Belleville Behavioral Health & Nursing Center, Llc. Civil Cover Sheet. (selvey, Jason)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Jason A. Selvey On Behalf Of All Defendants (selvey, Jason)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Jody K. Mason On Behalf Of All Defendants (mason, Jody)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00244 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 4.

