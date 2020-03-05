Case activity for Justine Eiseman vs City of Belleville, Illinois on March 3

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainstandon March 3.

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4131414.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Summons - City Of Belleville, Il, # 3 Summons Summons - William Clay, Iii, # 4 Summons Summons-John Moody)(quill, Maryanne)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Maryanne Quill On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (quill, Maryanne)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Sarah Jane Hunt On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (hunt, Sarah)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Thomas E. Kennedy, Iii On Behalf Of All Plaintiffs (kennedy, Thomas)'

'Exhibit By All Plaintiffs. Exhibit To 1 Complaint, Exhibit A. (quill, Maryanne)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00241 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 3.