Case activity for Martin Jonasen vs Donald Boyce on March 3

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainstandon March 3.

'Notice Of Removal From Williamson County, Case Number 2019-l-145, Filed By William True.(syrcle, Ray)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Ray M. Syrcle On Behalf Of William True (syrcle, Ray)'

'Notice Of Removal From Williamson County, Case Number 2019-l-145, Filed By William True. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Complaint, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(syrcle, Ray)'

'Exhibit By William True. Exhibit To 3 Notice Of Removal Civil Cover Sheet. (syrcle, Ray)'

'Motion To Substitute Party In His Official Capacity By William True. (syrcle, Ray)'

'Motion To Dismiss Pursuant To Seventh Circuit Sanction And Motion For Sanctions By William True. Responses Due By 4/6/2020 (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D)(syrcle, Ray)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge Staci M. Yandle Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-238-smy. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. Refer To Civil/Removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: Respondents, Paying The Full Filing Fee, Removed This Action From State Court On 3/3/2020. The Case Has Been Assigned To Judge Staci M. Yandle And All Pleadings Shall Bear The Case Number 20-cv-238-smy. The Complaint Appears To Be A Civil Action, Filed By A Prisoner (as Defined By The Prison Litigation Reform Act), Seeking Redress From A Governmental Entity And/or Officer Or Employee Of A Governmental Entity. Such Actions Are Subject To A Preliminary Merits Review Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. Martin V. United States, 96 F.3d 853, 854 (7th Cir. 1996). Accordingly, If The Court Finds That Removal Is Proper, The Court Will Proceed With Reviewing The Complaint Pursuant To Section 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform The Parties Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. If The Parties Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, A Motion For Status May Be Filed. If The Petition Survives The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided At That Time. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, Petitioner Is Advised That If His Address Changes, He Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of This Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 3/3/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

