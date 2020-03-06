Country Financial faces lawsuit over unpaid claims

BELLEVILLE - A motorist claims his insurance company is failing to pay out following a collision with the driver of an uninsured vehicle.

Connor Spelic, in a suit filed Feb. 13 in St. Clair Circuit Court, accuses Country Financial of not covering the costs associated with the accident.

This failure, it is claimed, is despite the fact that the policy states that it would cover the extra costs connected to a collision with an ininsured vehicle.

"We cannot comment on open litigation," Chris Coplan, public relations specialist with Countrywide Preferred Insurance, told the Madison Record.

The suit has its roots in an accident that happened on Feb. 20, 2018, on Carlyle Avenue close to the intersection with Radio Range Road in Shiloh Township.

Spelic states that he was driving westbound when the other motorist negligently crashed into his vehicle.

It is claimed the other motorist was moving at excessive speed, that he knew, or should have known, there was a reasonable likelihood of a collision but did take actions to avoid it happening. Further, it is claimed he failed to keep a careful lookout and did not yield the right of way.

Spelic claims he injured his back and neck, and that he spent an estimated $30,000 on medical and healthcare costs, but continues to suffer pain.

Spelic argues he had a policy that provided coverage if he was involved in an accident involving an uninsured vehicle.

Under the policy, the defendant agreed to pay all sums the plaintiff would be entitled to claim off the other driver had he been insured, it is claimed.

Spelic's complaint states that he complied with all the terms and conditions of the insurance policy, including paying all the premiums.

Spelic is seeking an amount that is fair and reasonable to cover the costs associated with the collision.

He is represented by Brent E. Lobovitz of Kolker & Lobovitz in Clayton, Mo.

St. Clair Circuit Court case number 2020-L-142.