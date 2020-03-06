Bar customer claims she was injured, sues bar for allowing drunkenness

EDWARDSVILLE - A customer at a bar is claiming she was injured by another who was allowed to become intoxicated by staff.

Tabitha Freeman filed suit against Eaglez Wingz, doing business as The Back Bar in Edwardsville, over the incident which she claims happened on April 5, 2019.

Freeman is suing over claims that another female customer injured her and that the bar is responsible because she was served enough alcohol to make her intoxicated.

The suit was filed Feb. 12 in Madison County Circuit Court. The owner of The Back Bar did not return a call from the Record asking for comment.

According to the suit, the bar is responsible because the plaintiff was injured as a result of the intoxication of the fellow customer.

Freeman claims she suffered injuries to her face, head, neck, back, and right knee during the incident.

The suit does not reveal details of what actually happened. However, the plaintiff claims she was severely and permanently injured.

According to the complaint, Freeman has experienced pain and suffering, has lost wages and will continue to do so as she has been unable to work.

Further, the plaintiff claims she has spent money on hospital and medical bills to treat those injuries.

Freeman, who is seeking more than $50,000, is represented by Allan L. Napp of Schrempf, Kelly & Napp of Alton.

Madison Circuit Court case number 2020-L-178