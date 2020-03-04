Madison - St. Clair Record

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Case activity for Lance Maurice Anders vs Commissioner of Social Security on March 2

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 4, 2020

General court 05

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lance Maurice Anders against Commissioner of Social Security on March 2.

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4129444.), Filed By Lance Maurice Anders. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Certificate Of Interest, # 3 Summons)(sutterfield, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David W. Sutterfield On Behalf Of Lance Maurice Anders (sutterfield, David)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-226-jpg-Mab. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (ack)'

'Summons Issued As To Commissioner Of Social Security. Original Mailed To Attorney Of Record For Plaintiff. (ack)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00226-JPG-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on March 2.

