Passenger sues Allegient Air over tripping hazard

An Allegiant Air passenger claims she was injured due to a tripping hazard while exiting the aircraft.

Lisa Maxton filed the complaint on Feb. 10 in St. Clair County Circuit Court against Allegiant Air LLC.

According to the complaint, Maxton was on a flight aboard an Allegiant Air aircraft at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah on Nov. 11, 2018 when she allegedly tripped.

Maxton alleges the defendant had a duty to exercise the highest degree of care for the safety of its passengers in boarding and alighting its airplanes.

She claims Allegiant Air breached its duty by negligently failing to provide adequate and safe spacing between passenger seat rows to allow safe travel to and from the seats to the middle aisle, failing to warn those deplaning of tripping hazards while disembarking the plane, specifically when moving from the passenger seats to the aisle, and allowing the unsafe practice to become the common practice.

As a result, Maxton claims she sustained severe and permanent injuries to her muscles, tendons, ligaments, nerves, soft tissue, joints, cartilage of her left knee, specifically an ACL tear.

Maxton allegedly incurred medical bills, endured pain and suffering, lost wages and has been prevented from going about her normal activities.

Maxton seeks a judgment in excess of $50,000, plus costs.

She is represented by Michael Murphy of Freeark Harvey & Mendillo PC in Belleville.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 20-L-128