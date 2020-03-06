Trial continued ninth time for Wood River Levee District treasurer over theft charges

The trial for former Wood River Drainage and Levee District secretary and treasurer Jamie Butkovich’s felony theft charges has been continued again to April 27.

After nine continuances, the trial is currently set for 9 a.m. in Madison County Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli’s courtroom.

Butkovich is believed to be running a shop in Alton called JL & Co. - The Mercantile while she awaits trial. She posted bail on Sept. 28, 2018 after Madison County Circuit Judge Neil Schroeder set bond at $50,000.



Butkovich is represented by Steve Griffin of East Alton.

She was arrested by Wood River police on Sept. 26, 2018, and charged with theft over $10,000 and official misconduct.

According to a police report, Butkovich allegedly stole $67,661.41 from March 2017 to September 2018.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Johnson created the initial report on Sept. 13, 2018, which includes 15 pages of debit card transactions considered “suspicious.”

During an interview with Johnson and Detective Brenton Rombach, Butkovich said she had access to all three city debit cards and PIN numbers and was able to withdraw money from all accounts.

She told detectives that she had withdrawn money without authorization to buy wreath supplies for her craft business.

She also said she was using money from the district accounts to pay for her parents’ bills and keep them “afloat,” saying her mother was in the hospital and her father had suffered a stroke, the report states.

She also admitted to transferring money from district debit cards to her personal Paypal account.

“Jamie said that she knew what she was doing was wrong, and wanted to quit every time she make (sic) an unauthorized transaction,” the report states.

“Jamie said that she was aware that the money she stole was taxpayer money, and that she wanted to pay the money back,” it later adds.

“Jamie said she was not really hiding anything she was doing, stating that she knew she would eventually get caught,” it continues. “Jamie said that stealing money from the City was starting to ‘get to her.’”

The money withdrawn by Butkovich included a total of 56 transactions where $203 was withdrawn from an ATM at the Woodstock Bar in Alton, totaling $11,368. There were also 13 withdrawals from the Moose Social Club in Edwardsville for a total of $5,637.

Money was also withdrawn at several casinos, including Argosy Casino in Alton, Hollywood Casino in St. Louis and Ruby’s Gambling in Alton.